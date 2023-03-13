Claycomb knife

No longer do you have to break off a stick to spread out the chest cavity while gutting your animal or to keep it cool. Knives of Alaska just came out with a new combination kit. It has a boning knife, carrying case and chest spreader that has 3 settings. That way you can work on anything from an antelope to an elk.

 Photo provided by Tom Claycomb

I thought you may find today’s topic to be interesting. Being an outdoors writer I hit a lot of the major shows so I get to see the new products hitting the market. With all of the new products hitting the market every year we must ask, which ones are really necessary? There are a lot of angles to this topic. I’m going to throw out some random thoughts and hopefully it helps you make a good decision on your next buy.

Don’t automatically think that because a reputable company comes out with a new line of products that it is a must-buy item. Ten-to-15 years ago a major company, that if I told you their name you’d automatically recognize them, asked me to a meeting at the SHOT show in Vegas. They produce guns, clothing, dog gear etc. etc. They were coming out with a new knife line.

