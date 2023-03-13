No longer do you have to break off a stick to spread out the chest cavity while gutting your animal or to keep it cool. Knives of Alaska just came out with a new combination kit. It has a boning knife, carrying case and chest spreader that has 3 settings. That way you can work on anything from an antelope to an elk.
I thought you may find today’s topic to be interesting. Being an outdoors writer I hit a lot of the major shows so I get to see the new products hitting the market. With all of the new products hitting the market every year we must ask, which ones are really necessary? There are a lot of angles to this topic. I’m going to throw out some random thoughts and hopefully it helps you make a good decision on your next buy.
Don’t automatically think that because a reputable company comes out with a new line of products that it is a must-buy item. Ten-to-15 years ago a major company, that if I told you their name you’d automatically recognize them, asked me to a meeting at the SHOT show in Vegas. They produce guns, clothing, dog gear etc. etc. They were coming out with a new knife line.
They had a famous knife maker designing/producing their knives. The problem is, they didn’t have one functional design in their whole line-up. I told them I could help them on their designs but they declined and said we have Mr. XXX who is a famous knife maker designing them.
OK, they may be a quality made knife but they still had dysfunctional designs (Twenty something years ago I started teaching Knife Sharpening seminars. After this deal I now spend half the seminar teaching how to sharpen a knife and the other half teaching which design to pick for which task). Do companies actually go into a new line of products without a clue as to what the consumer wants/needs? Yes! I’ve seen this non-stop since that first time.
SLICK MARKETING
So, here’s what to watch for. A big marketing blast. A lot of times a product can become popular due to a company hiring a marketing company that puts on a slick marketing blast. Product B might actually be better but Product A does a better job marketing and ends up selling more product.
I love new gear as much as anyone but you have to ask yourself, “I thought last year you told me that this was the best rifle ever?” I still have daddy’s deer rifle that he bought over 60 years ago. He shot hundreds of deer with it. Is it suddenly now only suitable to be used as a boat anchor? On something as long lasting as a gun they have to breed discontent with your gun or come out with a new super caliber that cures all or you won’t buy another rifle for three generations.
CELEBRITY SPOKESMAN
Popular front man. I used to do a bit with a BBQ Smoker that paid a famous athlete $1,000,000.00 to be their front man. I think all that he did was to show up drunk at their golf tournaments. Are people really that dumb to buy a grill because someone famous is on a poster recommending it? The answer? Yes!
PRODUCT REVIEWS
Theoretically these are valuable but some companies hire people or at least push employees to go online and give bad reviews about a competitor or good reviews on their own products. Smith’s Consumer Products makes the best diamond stones on the market for sharpening your knife. I have an e-Article on Amazon Kindle on Knife Sharpening and years ago someone commented on the review in such a manner that you could tell that they owned or worked for a competitor. Be discerning when reading reviews.
I understand. Thousands and thousands of dollars are spent on producing a new product. If it doesn’t sell, a small start-up company will go belly up. They want to send me an item and they think my role is to recommend that everyone buys one, no-everyone needs to buy three! But I’m not a marketer, I’m an outdoors writer and supposed to stand for truth and justice or no one will trust me. So I’ve found out that it’s better to just deal with reputable companies.
I realize that everyone is trying to make a living. When I do a product review, if a product is horrible, I don’t blast them, I just tell them sorry, it didn’t test out well so I can’t recommend it. If they make this or that change, get back with me.
But good companies do their homework before they launch a product.
Let me give two examples:
KNIVES OF ALASKA/DIAMOND BLADES
The owners Charles and Jody Allan are real outdoorsmen/women. They tested their knives at their lodge in Alaska. For years I tried to get many of the major knife companies to make a big game boning knife. I talked to Charles the first time back in 2006 and then again on a brown bear hunt in 2016. In 2019 or 2020 he called me and told me that he’d made one and asked me to test it out and recommend what needed to be changed/tweaked.
I tested it out at a beef plant in South Dakota. He made some tweaks and then invited me to come down to his ranch and we’d bone out a steer, a deer and a hog and do a couple of TV shows on the project. He now has the best big game boning knife on the market because he did his homework. It’s called The Professional Boning Knife. You can see the knife on this show. https://www.highroadhunting.com/the-high-road/step-up-your-wild-game-cooking
SMITH’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS
Smith’s was one of the first companies that I ever went on Pro-staff with. I hadn’t been with them for maybe one-to-two years and Russ called me and told me that he wanted to send me one of everything they made in their outdoor line. I had to develop a form and notate the good/bad/what features weren’t necessary etc. etc. I’ve never had a company do that before. Consequently, Smith’s is the most creative outdoor company out there. I can’t even keep up with all of their new innovations and I’ve been on Pro-staff with them for nearly 15 years.
One last word of caution. I’d like to say that I’m as pure as the wind-driven snow but if someone calls and offers to take me and the family fishing in Costa Rica you might want to take what I say with a grain of salt! Remember the old Proverb – “A gift blinds the eyes of the wise.”
Hopefully this article helps you to not be gullible and to be wise when making your next purchase.