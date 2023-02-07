Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Our hunting seasons are wound down in Idaho. Well, not totally, but they have as much as it slows down in Idaho. I throw in that disclaimer because cougar hunting, wolf hunting and coyote hunting are still in full swing.

But before you put your guns away for the winter, you need to winterize them. Well, not really winterize them but just clean them thoroughly. If you take care of your guns and keep them properly cleaned then they should last for generations. If not, they can be ruined in one season.

Load comments