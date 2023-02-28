Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I just got back yesterday from the Safari Club International Convention in Nashville. I thought that it’d be a fun article to write regarding what goes on there. Ever since I began conducting seminars at the SCI Convention it has been held in either Reno or Las Vegas but this year it got moved to Nashville.

I don’t know if changing the venue livened things up or what but everyone that I talked to agreed that it was a lot livelier and fresher this year. All of the guides that I talked to had strummed up more business than normal and I had the best attendance in my seminars than ever before.

Load comments