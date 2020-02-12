We have a three day weekend coming up. There is a lot of snow in the mountains and ski season is in full swing. President’s Day weekend will bring out the crowds. Bogus Basin is usually crowded most weekends, and Brundage can be, too, so no surprises there.
If skiing is what you want, I’d plan at being at either resort, standing in line before the lifts start spinning. You sleep in and you may have a hard time finding a place to park. If it dumps a lot of snow then be in line at least 30 minutes early.
There is an alternative to the crowds — cross-country skiing. I know, I know; cross-country skiing doesn’t have the thrill of speeding down the mountain. It also doesn’t have the crowds and it doesn’t hurt quite as much when you fall.
Plus cross-country skiing is easy to learn, is a good workout and you won’t break the bank starting out.
Pondarosa Park in McCall is one of my favorite spots to cross-country ski. It is a great place to start out.
If you haven’t ever been to Ponderosa State Park, you owe yourself to have a look.
The park is located just outside of McCall. The park covers most of a 1,000+ acre peninsula that juts out into the east side of Payette Lake.
As you approach McCall coming from Cascade you turn east on Railroad Street a couple of blocks before you reach Hotel McCall. Continue east and turn left at the second stop sign (Davis Street) and continue north until you reach the park. The route is well signed.
The cross-country ski trails are located to the right. Just follow the road until you come to the activity center, a small log cabin with bath rooms.
You can pick up a trail map at the main visitors center (to the left after entering the park). The trails are marked for the most part.
If you haven’t’ skied much, stick to the easy trails. They are mostly flat and allow you to work on your stride.
There is a marked difference in difficulty between the easy trails and the intermediate trails. The intermediate trails are much steeper. It’s not so bad going up but going down can be challenging.
The trails are groomed almost daily. Tracks are set for traditional cross-country skiing and the trails are wide enough for skate skiing as well.
Weekends can be a little busy especially in the afternoon. Go in the early morning or on a weekday and you will have the place to yourself.
Rental skis are available in town or you can buy used skis on craigslist or at McCall Sports Exchange.
Traditional cross country skiing is easy to pick up. Just stride along. Stomp a little on a steep uphill to keep the skis from sliding back. Skate skiing takes a little more time to learn and a lesson may be in order.
Don’t over dress, you’ll warm up quickly. When you get winded stop and enjoy the scenery — it just doesn’t get much better than viewing snow-covered Payette Lake through a grove of centuries-old Ponderosa pines.