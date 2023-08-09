One of Idaho’s favorite birds can be seen in summer while camping, backpacking, fly fishing or floating in and near our many wonderful mountain streams and rivers. That is the water ouzel, more properly known as the American dipper. I love the scientific name of this bird — Cinclus mexicanus — because one immediately wonders, say what? Mexicanus?
We can first appreciate that “The Americas” includes the entire Western Hemisphere. It’s pretty cool we in the United States get to claim this adjective — American — for our own. But Cinclus mexicanus was named, irrespective of political considerations, in a classic scientific way. The species was described in 1827 by the English zoologist William Swainson (Swainson’s hawk, Swainson’s thrush, among many others), and the first bird collected was from Temascaltepec de González in Mexico. This is a mountainous region west southwest of Mexico City. I would love to go there. I know the people are friendly and the food is awesome. Sounds like a great excuse for a birding trip!
The dipper is an amazing bird because it lives by eating food found underwater. And it does this without being a duck, or goose, or grebe, or other typical “water bird.” There are five species of dippers, and they occur in both hemispheres. But no matter their particular range or plumage, they all share some basic attributes.
These include thick, uniform feathering, with no naked skin between feather tracts as in other passerines. This evolved trait reduces risks of hypothermia from the water coming down from the melting snow above them. They also have a large oil gland for waterproofing their feathers. I wonder if REI has explored those oil molecules for the next generation of boot waterproofing? Oooops … I just let go of a million-dollar idea! I know if you strike it rich on this one, you’ll give me a finder’s fee.
Dippers also have flaps over their nostrils, as do many species of diving marine mammals. This is another great example of convergent evolution. That is where very different species evolve the same features because they live in the same environments. Birds of the World writes that dippers never wander far from streams. They move downstream to open waters if winter conditions are especially harsh up higher. Like many bird species, they only go as far south or as far downslope as they have to. Many bird species will be found here and there, sooner or later. But dippers are hard core. No water? No thanks.
Watching dippers forage in tumbling mountain streams is a real joy. You may have noticed they don’t like slack water. If there aren’t rocks and boulders, whitewater waves and torrents, threats to their very existence, they aren’t interested. That’s because their preferred food only exists in high-quality, highly oxygenated water. If you see carp or bass, you won’t see dippers.
Dippers obtain their underwater food by reaching down into the stream from a rock and by literally walking under water. They extend their wings so, while facing upstream, the water pressure pushes them down to the bottom — as far as 20 feet down! They can then look around for a variety of aquatic larvae attached to rocks. These include caddisflies, stoneflies, mayflies and any other benthic invertebrates. They can also catch small fish, which must make their neighbor — the common merganser — very proud. Or perhaps, annoyed.
The larvae of caddisflies build little protective cases around them, constructed of sand grains, little rocks and bits of bark or other organic debris. Dippers will grab these and seek to dislodge the unfortunate residents by pounding the case on rocks. But sometimes they can’t get them clean and have to swallow a bit of the less-than-delicious coatings.
Dippers build nests that are little caves constructed of vegetation such as lichens, moss, grass and leaves. Nests are placed in spots safe from predators, including under cliffs, behind waterfalls, under rock piles, among roots, in hollow tree stumps and under overhanging dirt banks. They will also use bridges and other manmade structures on or in the water as long as they are inaccessible to predators. Dipper nests blend in well with the surrounding stream-side environment.
While the aquatic skills of the America dipper are well appreciated, we probably can’t say the same thing about their songs. They are elaborate melodies that are loud because they have to carry over the perfect white noise of white water. Their songs have a musical quality in a pattern that has been compared to the northern mockingbird. If you hear fluting notes coming from the stream, it’s a dipper.
But never mind what I think. Let’s see what John Muir wrote after spending countless days in the Sierra Nevada. “Among all the mountain birds, none has cheered me so much in my lonely wanderings, — none so unfailingly. For both in winter and summer he sings, sweetly, cheerily, independent alike of sunshine and of love, requiring no other inspiration than the stream on which he dwells. While water sings, so must he, in heat or cold, calm or storm, ever attuning his voice in sure accord; low in the drought of summer and the drought of winter, but never silent.” You don’t want to follow Muir on stage.
The four other species of dippers in the world occur mostly in the Northern Hemisphere. The exception is the white-capped dipper, which lives throughout the Andes of South America. But no matter where you are on earth, when you see a plump little bird perched on a boulder in the midst of a torrent, there’s little doubt what it is. They own that water.
I named this column using one of the colloquial names for this species. I find the name “ouzel” to be evocative of mossy understories, cool forest enclaves and fairies. Like the plant witch-hazel, it is mysterious and slightly magical. Maybe it’s just the “z.”
The origin of “ouzel” is from the Old English, ōsle, and the Middle English, ousel. Despite my mystical inclinations, these words mean simply “blackbird.” The only species that formally sports this name is the ring ouzel of Europe. That is actually a thrush you can find breeding along the northern edge of Scandinavia. So, our water ouzel is a blackbird in the water. Fair enough.
—Despite all this, when the light is fading and the fire is burning down, I keep an eye on the river’s edge. We know some of the beings living there, some singing and some silent. But I doubt we know them all.