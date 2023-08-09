Support Local Journalism


One of Idaho’s favorite birds can be seen in summer while camping, backpacking, fly fishing or floating in and near our many wonderful mountain streams and rivers. That is the water ouzel, more properly known as the American dipper. I love the scientific name of this bird — Cinclus mexicanus — because one immediately wonders, say what? Mexicanus?

We can first appreciate that “The Americas” includes the entire Western Hemisphere. It’s pretty cool we in the United States get to claim this adjective — American — for our own. But Cinclus mexicanus was named, irrespective of political considerations, in a classic scientific way. The species was described in 1827 by the English zoologist William Swainson (Swainson’s hawk, Swainson’s thrush, among many others), and the first bird collected was from Temascaltepec de González in Mexico. This is a mountainous region west southwest of Mexico City. I would love to go there. I know the people are friendly and the food is awesome. Sounds like a great excuse for a birding trip!

You can reach Terry Rich at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

