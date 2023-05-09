As I was getting interested in birds in the 1960s, I began to memorize their scientific names. This was something I believed scientists did. I didn’t realize until my undergraduate years in college how useful those “Latin names” were. Because common names vary so much, it was always the scientific binomial that was most accurate and enduring.
This became especially clear once you left the comfortable confines of the U.S. and the English language. To this day, ornithologists use Latin names when referring to Amazonian antbirds, for example, where the local language is Portuguese, if you’re lucky, and perhaps Kaingang, Nadëb, Nheengatu, Pirahã or Terena if you’re not.
One of the first scientific names I memorized was for the song sparrow. That name is Melospiza melodia. It was fun to say, and certainly impressed my friends and classmates. I don’t have independent confirmation they were impressed, but I’m quite sure of it.
Here’s how you say it – mel-oh-speez’-uh muh-loh’-dee-uh. Very nice. You can almost hear the melodic notes of this species, whose name translates approximately to “melodic tune sparrow.” The scientific name has eight syllables while the English name has three. English wins for once in the world of verbal economy, although the Latin name is more like actually singing.
A quick comment on the format of scientific names before looking in more depth at the song sparrow itself. These names are italicized, and the genus is capitalized (Melospiza) while the specific name is not (melodia). Once you have named the genus, you can abbreviate it thereafter. In the same genus we also have Lincoln’s sparrow (M. lincolnii), of higher riparian zones in the West, and the swamp sparrow (M. georgiana) of eastern North America.
It’s interesting that the song sparrow won that name. Many species of Idaho sparrows sing very nice songs. These include the lark, Brewer’s, fox, white-crowned, sagebrush, vesper and Lincoln’s. While I’m partial to the sagebrush sparrow, having completed an MS in Zoology at Idaho State University on its behavior, I think the fox sparrow is the most literally melodic of them all. The plaintive, sweeping whistles in the opening of their songs are thrush-like. Listen for this species in the riparian zones along Jordan Creek on the way from Silver City to Jordan Valley.
Similarly, the vesper sparrow of higher elevation sagebrush landscapes has very nice whistles and trills. White-crowned sparrows, which nest high in the mountains but winter in our valleys, are also fine singers. They have the additional quality of singing, at least occasionally, throughout the winter. They are really singing now, waiting for our record snowpack to melt away from their nesting habitats around Stanley Lake. A few other local sparrows have songs that are not melodic. Chipping, savannah and grasshopper sparrow songs are interesting enough, but you probably won’t put them on your play list.
Back to our melodic tune sparrow. One thing I love about this species, in addition to their songs, is that they live so well among us. These sparrows are resident in the Treasure Valley, found every day in the dense vegetation along our rivers and streams. They also venture out into our neighborhoods, a little way from the nearest canal or pond, to sing from rose bushes, ornamental plum trees and other urban landscaping.
On a typical walk of about a mile, around Hulls Gulch, Military Reserve, Kathryn Albertson Park or Barber Park, for example, I will tally more than a dozen singing song sparrows in spring. They seem to be wall-to-wall neighbors, leaving no open habitat between adjacent pairs. Song sparrows are somewhat skulky, meaning they often stay low and hidden in the vegetation. I always hear more than I see. But it’s also not unusual to find them perching up higher and singing, especially in spring.
Song sparrows have typical sparrow plumage – brown and streaky. They are similar to female house finches but have a gray and brown striped head. Most birds also have a “stickpin,” a solid black spot in the middle of the breast. Another good field mark for the house finch is its beak. Unlike song sparrows, the upper part of a house finch bill is curved, giving it the appearance of a little parrot bill.
One of the easiest bird songs to identify is that of the song sparrow. Although each individual has more than a dozen song types (variations in their song), they almost always begin with two to five notes on the same pitch. After those notes, we get a series of fast buzzes, short trills and other complex notes. Those introductory notes are really all you need to know. After that, the rest of the song doesn’t really matter. One theory is the first notes in the song tell the world the bird is a song sparrow, and the rest of the song identifies the individual. Song is usually given by territorial males. Females sing only rarely, and their song is usually simpler than the male’s song.
It’s worth taking a few minutes to listen to these birds. Wait for the singer to switch to one of his other song types. Song sparrows sing with what we call “eventual variety.” That means they sing the same song type several times in a row, and then switch to another type which they will also then sing several times. You will soon appreciate the similar overall quality of the songs. They just switch up the notes and the order of elements. As with most things male birds do, this is because the females prefer it. Sing well and succeed. Pretty human, no?
In my monthly programs at the Foothills Learning Center, I devote three classes to bird song – April, May and June. Most species can be quickly identified by their vocalizations. See the FLC calendar at bee.cityofboise.org/visit/foothills-learning-center/ for details.
One of the pioneers in the study of bird behavior was Margaret Morse Nice (1883-1974). She was an ornithologist, ethologist and child psychologist who researched animal behavior from the 1910s to the 1960s. She published “Studies in the Life History of the Song Sparrow” in 1937. The Wilson Ornithological Society has named its top prize “The Margaret Morse Nice Medal,” presented annually to an ornithologist for a lifetime of contributions to ornithology.
There is a lot behind the melodic tune sparrow. Go out now and enjoy them!