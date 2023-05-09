Support Local Journalism


As I was getting interested in birds in the 1960s, I began to memorize their scientific names. This was something I believed scientists did. I didn’t realize until my undergraduate years in college how useful those “Latin names” were. Because common names vary so much, it was always the scientific binomial that was most accurate and enduring.

This became especially clear once you left the comfortable confines of the U.S. and the English language. To this day, ornithologists use Latin names when referring to Amazonian antbirds, for example, where the local language is Portuguese, if you’re lucky, and perhaps Kaingang, Nadëb, Nheengatu, Pirahã or Terena if you’re not.

You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com

