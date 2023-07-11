Support Local Journalism


Over the last few weeks, it seems like half the adult birds I watch are carrying food to their young. These young are either still in the nest, or out but still begging for food. My favorites are the young who are full grown and can fly well but follow an adult around while continuing to beseech them for a meal. They are often noisy and typically quiver their wings – the classic sign of a youngster still trying to live for free.

American robin

An American robin carries food for its young. 

Among the latter, I have recently seen this behavior in mountain bluebirds, western tanagers, lazuli buntings, chipping sparrows, cedar waxwings, lesser goldfinches and others. I have a video of a young lesser goldfinch begging for seeds from its parents, who were foraging on one of those ubiquitous wild sunflowers. After several seconds, the young bird saw what the parents were doing, stopped wing quivering and hopped up a stem to explore a sunflower seed head on its own. After a few seconds of looking at the seed head, it gave up, hopped back down the stem and resumed begging. I thought it didn’t really try very hard to leave its parents’ basement.

sungrebe

The sungrebe is part of the family of birds called finfoots. 

You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

