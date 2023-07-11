Over the last few weeks, it seems like half the adult birds I watch are carrying food to their young. These young are either still in the nest, or out but still begging for food. My favorites are the young who are full grown and can fly well but follow an adult around while continuing to beseech them for a meal. They are often noisy and typically quiver their wings – the classic sign of a youngster still trying to live for free.
Among the latter, I have recently seen this behavior in mountain bluebirds, western tanagers, lazuli buntings, chipping sparrows, cedar waxwings, lesser goldfinches and others. I have a video of a young lesser goldfinch begging for seeds from its parents, who were foraging on one of those ubiquitous wild sunflowers. After several seconds, the young bird saw what the parents were doing, stopped wing quivering and hopped up a stem to explore a sunflower seed head on its own. After a few seconds of looking at the seed head, it gave up, hopped back down the stem and resumed begging. I thought it didn’t really try very hard to leave its parents’ basement.
An amazing nest cam video I saw recently was of an adult bald eagle bringing a mostly grown red-tailed hawk nestling to the eagle’s nest for its own young to eat. Fortunately, the young red-tail wasn’t hurt during the trip. When it was dropped in the eagles’ nest, the young hawk started begging for food from the adult eagle. The eagle was like, wait! What!? A begging young bird in the nest should be as safe as can be. The instinct to care for your young is powerful. (But see my recent column on brown-headed cowbirds).
ODDS ARE BAD FOR YOUNG BIRDS
We should cut these lingering children a bit of a break. It’s not easy out there for young birds. Before they even get to the begging stage, their odds are bad. Although numbers vary widely by species, year, and many other factors, 60-70% of nests don’t make it. Predators get the eggs, the nestlings, or one or both adults. Storms knock down nests. Driving rain and late snowstorms cause death by hypothermia. Rising rivers and lakes drown nests on their edges. Young seabirds, especially, are susceptible to starvation in huge numbers as large-scale oceanic phenomena displace or eliminate food supplies.
The eggs/young who make it through all that, and manage to leave the nest in good health, are still facing long odds. At least half of those are captured by predators. Although they have instincts, mottled plumage to help them hide, and perhaps nearby adults giving warning calls, they are often relatively unafraid. Plus, their twittering and wing quivering makes them obvious targets for predators.
Young out of the nest are also at risk from bad weather. It’s been conventional wisdom that young quail and grouse of many species are especially vulnerable to late spring rains. Because these species have relatively large clutch sizes, you can get a boom-and-bust situation from year to year, depending on how kind the weather is during that critical stage.
TWO DIFFERENT FEEDING STRATEGIES
There are two fundamentally different evolutionary strategies among bird species for raising young. By “evolutionary strategies,” I don’t mean that species “thought” about their options in the way we think about our strategies for investing. I mean these approaches have evolved to be successful over millennia under natural selection – a system well described simply as “survival of the fittest.”
Precocial species, like ducks, geese and quail, have young who are ready to go as soon as they hatch. The advantage is they can walk, run and/or swim on day 1 and don’t have to spend days in the nest where they are helpless.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The other strategy is for altricial young. Young of these species must remain in the nest for many days or weeks where they are toast if a predator happens to find them. On the upside, they are not out and about where they are vulnerable to all sorts of mishaps. If the nest is in a safe place and they’ve made it to hatching, it’s a good place to sit tight while they gain weight and grow feathers. When they leave the nest, they can fly, at least to some degree, and that helps them then evade predators they might encounter.
Both of these strategies are successful. Although all the species in a taxonomic order or family have the same approach (with one exception), the two strategies are scattered across the 10,000+ species of birds as a whole. This demonstrates that neither strategy is better than the other. Both work, given other characteristics of the taxonomic group.
The one exception is the family called finfoots (Heliornithidae). African and Asian finfoots are precocial, while American finfoots are altricial. Our Western Hemisphere finfoot is the sungrebe, always a prize find for birders venturing into the tropics because they tend to be rare and secretive.
Fun fact – ornithologists believe the original condition was precocial. Looking at the ancestors of birds – dinosaurs – evidence suggests very long incubation periods in certain species (2.8–5.8 months) were combined with an absence of parental care. In other words, dinosaurs likely protected their eggs for long periods but did nothing for the young after they hatched.
The type of nest a species has also affects the likelihood eggs and nestlings will survive. I talked about nest types a few weeks ago. Open cup nests, the most iconic sort of bird nest, are the most vulnerable. Whether on the ground or up in a shrub or tree, these nests have the highest mortality rates. Slightly safer are nests in cliffs, trees, or even buildings that are open, but more protected by the surrounding structure. Safest are cavity nests – those built in small caves, tree cavities, holes in banks, or other more protected sites.
THE FIRST WEEK IS THE WORST
Survival rates for young out of the nest, no matter the nest type or strategy, are generally similar. The first week is the worst. If young birds can make it through their first seven days, then their odds of survival thereafter increase and level off.
Conducting research on the survival of young birds has to be among the toughest research projects out there. Imagine trying to track the fate of young birds dispersing across the landscape while they are trying hard not to be found. You have already banded these young in the nest, but then you have to find them. What we really need are tiny “beepers” on each bird, sending signals in real time we can track on Google Earth. We are getting there. Advancing technology, especially making things ever smaller, is really helping us understand what birds are doing.
I am always deeply dismayed when I hear about people shooting hawks, eagles or other birds for target practice. Once you understand what it takes to get an egg to the adult stage, it’s truly an awful loss. I support the strongest penalties for these clueless criminals. In the meantime, realize that every wild bird you see is, in some sense, a miracle.