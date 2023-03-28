Support Local Journalism


I’m guessing no bird in our country is more readily recognized or more familiar than the American robin. It’s a really good name. Yes, blue jays and cardinals are also well-known yard birds to millions, but we don’t have them Out West. Other species are common and conspicuous in certain regions – I think of northern mockingbirds in the south. But no species can match the status of the American robin. Write me if you have another opinion on this!

We are lucky this winter in southwestern Idaho because we are inundated with this beautiful and pugnacious thrush. How many do we have this year? Good question. How about “lots.”

You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com

