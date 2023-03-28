To my knowledge, up until the late 1900s all holsters were made out of leather. And I still think leather holsters are cool, but there are a million other options offered now.
I think the first hybrids that came out were the black canvas holsters made by Uncle Mike’s. I remember years ago my buddy that used to own the largest outdoor stores in Idaho told me the story of how Uncle Mike’s had approached him about a new holster they were coming out with and wanted his thoughts on it.
They told him that they were going to start producing holsters made out of canvas. Did he think the idea would work? He said no! No way. Everyone wants leather holsters. That idea would never float! After telling me this story he then sheepishly grinned and said boy, was I ever wrong on that one.
And as they say, the rest is history. So, for years canvas holsters blew away the market. But then some years ago Kydex/plastic holsters hit the market. They are super popular in the tactical/police world and for semi autos in general and for good reason. Many of them are comfortable, firmly hold your pistol in place and they come in a million configurations – inside waistband, outside waistband, etc.
As a general rule IWB are for concealed carry and the OWB are for open carry. But that is not totally true because some OWB holsters set up high and if your shirt tail is out, the pistol is concealed.
You’d think IWB holsters would be uncomfortable with a big holster with a full-sized semi auto stuck in it, but mine are surprisingly comfortable to wear. And most of the Kydex/plastic holsters are contoured so they fit comfortably on your hip.
But the above aren’t the only popular designs. I just noticed that Alien offers a pocket holster. Then of course a lot of law enforcement guys like ankle holsters. And tactical people like thigh holsters. And who knows, I might not have even mentioned your favorite style.
Another popular model is a shoulder holster. A lot of law enforcement/civilians like the style that rides under their arm so it is concealed when wearing a light sports coat. I have a couple like this made by Versa Carry. I like them because under the other arm are sheaths to hold two extra magazines. That way if you get in a bad situation, you have over 45 rounds available.
Law enforcement/military may carry more mags on their hip, but hopefully for the normal citizen that’s enough to get out of a bad situation and scatter!
OUTDOORSMEN
As a whole, above we’ve been talking about in-town carry. But what about us outdoorsmen – which is why we live in Idaho! What works best in our world? I like two models. I love the Diamond D chest holster. It is my go-to backcountry bear protection carrier.
There are a lot of reasons that I like the Diamond D chest holster. If you’re in Alaska fly-fishing, it does you no good to have your pistol in a waist holster if you’re out in the river while wearing a pair of chest waders. You will be dead and eaten before you ever get stripped down to your pistol.
I used to carry my S&W .44 mag. in an Uncle Mike's holster all of the time. Then years ago, I was on an Alaska trip. One morning I looked up and a cub ran out of the shore across the river from me. Then another day I was out in a hole fishing and looked up and here came a big brown bear sow and two big cubs (the cubs were probably 300 pounds). She had her hair up high and was coming down the shoreline at a fast walk to the hole that I was fishing in. I quickly got out of the hole and let them have it. She was on top of me in a hot second. I’d have never gotten my waders pulled down and got my pistol out before I’d have been toast.
After the above trip I started looking around and saw a Diamond D holster (I think their official name is Diamond D Leather) in a Hunt Alaska magazine and grabbed one and have used it ever since. When fly-fishing in waders my pistol is readily available. When backpacking I don’t pack in waders but just wear fast drying nylon 5.11 pants. But a chest holster is nice then too so your pistol is held up higher so it doesn‘t get wet. But one more scenario is that I like a chest holster when riding a horse. It is readily available.
I think this is pretty much the truth. If you’re old school and wear a revolver then you’re going to be using either a leather or a canvas holster. I don’t remember seeing any plastic holsters for revolvers.
So as we wrap up, I still love leather holsters. I think they’re cool. But no doubt there are a lot of cool Kydex/plastic offerings on the market for your semi autos. And canvas holsters are still popular and in the mix as well. In a nutshell, we have a lot of options as compared to a poor ole’ range-riding cowboy 100 years ago who probably cut the top off a worn-out pair of boots off and made a holster out of it!
PRO-TIP #21
Whichever holster you buy, make sure that it covers the trigger. You don’t want a limb to hang the trigger causing it to shoot off. That might make you soil your garments!