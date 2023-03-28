Tom Claycomb

To my knowledge, up until the late 1900s all holsters were made out of leather. And I still think leather holsters are cool, but there are a million other options offered now.

I think the first hybrids that came out were the black canvas holsters made by Uncle Mike’s. I remember years ago my buddy that used to own the largest outdoor stores in Idaho told me the story of how Uncle Mike’s had approached him about a new holster they were coming out with and wanted his thoughts on it.

