Each February, we have the opportunity to contribute to a bird count that gives us a snapshot of how bird populations are doing at the global level. This is the Great Backyard Bird Count (https://www.birdcount.org/). Although the name says “backyard,” the fact is you can count birds in any of your favorite places, as many times as you like, over the four-day count period (Feb. 17-20). Even if you just want to watch feeders out your window, while sipping coffee and wearing your bunny slippers, you can pitch in.
The Great Backyard Bird Count was launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. The project was the first online community science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in real time. Birds Canada joined in 2009, greatly expanding the scope of the count, and in 2013 eBird became the data entry portal. And as always with eBird, you are encouraged to upload your photos, great and not-so-great, from the count days. This is not a beauty pageant, but a scientific enterprise!
If you are just getting started in birding, there are a couple of great tools to help you identify birds. My favorite is the Merlin app on your phone. By answering a few questions about a bird’s size, color and behavior, Merlin will combine that with the time and your location to propose a species. If Merlin’s decision doesn’t look right, it will also give you some options.
Another great tool is the All About Birds website, also from Cornell. With All About Birds you have to select a species to start with. The site then gives you basic information about that species and shows different plumages (females, young, winter vs breeding). But the best part is it also shows some similar species, so you have a chance to compare them. The content is similar to that at Merlin, but it’s more complete.
Last year, 7,099 species of birds were reported during the GBBC period around the world. That’s about 68% of the species on earth. Given all the uber rare and skulky species hiding in jungles around the world, that’s pretty impressive. Nearly 385,000 people participated from 192 countries. And the Macauley Library at Cornell received 141,990 new bird photographs to boot. What a massive contribution to ornithological science over only four days.
The U.S. had the most checklists submitted to eBird among all countries with 234,131. At the state level, California had the most checklists with 20,191. New York, Texas and Florida were not far behind. California and Texas also had the most species, with 380 and 371 species, respectively. Warm weather and ocean coasts do wonders for getting high bird counts!
How about Idaho? Idaho birders turned in 1,637 eBird checklists and 167 species last year. For me, it’s always interesting to see which species were reported in high numbers, which were reported with only one individual (the “treasure hunt” birds), and which species were surprisingly high or low.
First, “high count” means the most individuals of a species seen at one time, not the total seen over the state or over some period of time. So, starting with high counts, the winner last year was the snow goose, with an estimated 10,000 birds found at the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area in Canyon County. This species congregates there every spring, so you can probably find many there right now. Around 2,000 Canada geese were found at Bruneau Sand Dunes State Park. Now you know where to go if you can’t get enough of these birds on Treasure Valley golf courses and parks.
We have a few trumpeter swans around here, but it might be worth the trip to the Deer Parks Wildlife Management Area in Jefferson County, where 2,500 of these magnificent swans were counted a year ago. As many as 3,000 have been seen there at one time, or about 10% of the entire Rocky Mountain population of this species.
If you wonder where the yellow-headed blackbirds are during winter, check out C.J. Strike Wildlife Management Area, where 300 yellow-heads were found. While you’re there, you might also see the 200 common mergansers that were seen last winter. Much closer to home, 114 northern shovelers were hanging out at Hyatt Lakes Reserve.
Moving down to much less common birds, we have species whose “high count” was 1. That is, they were never seen with even one of their fellow species. Talk about anti-social. However, the anti-socials were not alone, so to speak. Twenty-nine species were only found one at a time. Of course, this situation may not be caused by an aversion to relatives but rather by the fact the species is very rare during the GBBC count period.
This group includes five owls — western screech-owl, northern pygmy-owl, great gray, long-eared and northern saw-whet — and five sparrows — fox, golden-crowned, Harris’s, white-throated and Lincoln’s. Owls are not usually found in groups, with the exception of short-eared owls. Five of these giant moths were found last winter at the Ted Trueblood Wildlife Management Area. Of course, sparrows are much more social than owls. A flock of 80 white-crowned sparrows and another flock of 77 dark-eyed juncos were located as well.
A few of the species already mentioned are simply rare or otherwise just hard to find. Great gray owls, northern pygmy-owls, golden-crowned sparrow, and Harris’s sparrow are all in that group. Last year, there was also a Pacific loon, northern mockingbird, barn swallow, and juniper titmouse. Good luck finding those this year, but nobody knows what’s out there until you look.
Finally, there is a group of species that occurred in numbers that surprised me because we are not used to seeing that sort of thing in southwestern Idaho. An estimated 450 horned larks were seen near Roberts. Horned larks are common breeders in our sagebrush and grasslands, but we don’t typically see those sorts of flocks during the non-breeding season.
Bald eagles are famous for congregating in winter, especially where the fishing is easy. One-hundred bald eagles were counted at the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area near Gooding. That number of bald eagles is pretty awesome.
You may have noticed I named five different Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) in this short piece. You can thank Idaho Fish and Game for the 31 WMAs in Idaho. These often have wetland habitats and various amounts of water. So, they are great spots for birders to visit in winter.
I had a merlin, a red-tailed hawk, a Townsend’s solitaire, 80 American robins, and a murder of crows in my yard a few days ago. I hope they all come back during the GBBC in case I don’t feel like getting out of my bunny slippers. They are sooooo comfy.