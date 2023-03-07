This is my second piece on the many conservation organizations, partnerships, and natural resource agencies that contribute to bird conservation in Idaho, North America, and the world. A good place to look to see who’s playing well with others is the North American Bird Conservation Initiative (NABCI). NABCI was formed in 1999 by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico to provide a forum for partners to meet, discuss, and take action.
We can trace the foundation of NABCI and its many partners well before that. In 1937, a group of conservationists organized to raise money in the U.S. for waterfowl conservation in Canada where the bulk of waterfowl breed. This group became Ducks Unlimited (DU). DU was the partnership that created the ways advocates could pursue and implement bird conservation.
Sure, many members were duck hunters, and that self-serving value was important to them. But hunters are not the bad guys (as long as they eat what they shoot). Yes, they may want to harvest birds while others, like me, just want to see them. But the bottom line is to ensure there are plenty of these species in the future, for our kids and grandkids and beyond.
I will never forget my first meeting with the waterfowl advocates, led by DU, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and North Dakota Game and Fish, in Bismarck in 1986. Although I had been in plenty of meetings where we discussed various conservation issues, not just for birds, but for elk, mule deer, and pronghorn, I had never seen such a broad partnership before. Not only were the usual conservation organizations and resources agencies at the table, we also had the chamber of commerce, the wool growers, the cattlemen, irrigation companies, the department of transportation, state and local government, and even banks, among others.
I still remember thinking, wow, this is big. All of these diverse partners were interested in the same thing – conserving and increasing wetlands and waterfowl populations. This goal was good for everybody, each partner having its own ideas about how to do it but agreeing a broad array of benefits would be maintained and increased.
Also in 1986, the North American Waterfowl Management Plan was released by the U.S. and Canada, a plan later also signed by Mexico. This plan provided a waterfowl and wetlands status assessment and proposed a variety of strategies and actions for achieving its goals. I’m sure the authors had no idea this would become the blueprint for dozens of other conservation partnerships, not just for birds, that were to come over the next two decades. Checking on the latest update of this plan, published in 2018 (https://nawmp.org/), I see at the top of the page, “A model for international conservation.” True enough.
A somewhat different approach has been taken by one of my favorite organizations, the American Bird Conservancy (ABC). ABC started out with modest goals when founded in 1994. But it now has a large staff and a variety of bird conservation programs. One thing ABC does remind me of is the original mode of The Nature Conservancy and its focus on rare plants. That is, when you want to protect some species, buy the habitat. ABC has done this for a few endangered species in South America, getting the local people involved to ensure long-term viability.
But ABC also has a number of other campaigns that are broad, such as reducing bird deaths due to cats, window and tower collisions, plastics, pesticides, and habitat loss. They also advocate for public policies and funding programs for bird conservation.
Bird conservation requires a variety of approaches, from international treaties to national policies to state strategies to local action. One of the main ways we get local action for bird conservation in the U.S. and Canada is through the Joint Ventures. Joint Ventures were conceived in the North American Waterfowl Management Plan mentioned above and illustrated by the wide array of partners at the table in Bismarck in 1986.
But since then, partners have created “wall-to-wall” joint ventures so every acre of the U.S. and Canada (excepting the High Arctic) are covered by one of these public-private partnerships. Idaho is in the Intermountain West Joint Venture. And along the way, the mission of these joint ventures expanded from waterfowl to include all birds (https://mbjv.org/). This evolution was bolstered by other bird conservation partnerships such as Partners in Flight, Waterbird Conservation for the Americas, and the Western Hemisphere Shorebird Conservation Network. Check out these partnerships for a rich array of strategies and actions partners are bringing to help bird populations of every type.
Each joint venture has a detailed strategy plan seeking to match conservation needs with conservation opportunities. This is where the local part comes in. Joint ventures work with local partners to accomplish specific objectives – restore a wetland, modify grazing, acquire land, devise best practices for timber harvest, and so on. Actions are taken among willing partners to meet mutual goals. This approach ensures local, long-term support for conservation actions. No actions are forced on people.
Another niche in the world of bird conservation is that of bird observatories. These are regional organizations that include an array of programs – typically bird banding, population monitoring, education, habitat conservation, and land acquisition. Although there are a number of observatories around North America, I am most familiar with the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies (originally the Colorado Bird Observatory), the Klamath Bird Observatory, and, of course, our own Intermountain Bird Observatory.
Some observatories have more than regional action. The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies has been conducting research and monitoring on wintering sparrows in Mexico for decades. Two of those are pictured here – the vesper sparrow and grasshopper sparrow. The Klamath Bird Observatory is connected with the San Pancho Bird Observatory in Nayarit, Mexico, where they are collaborating on research on the full life cycle of the yellow-breasted chat. Their work in the Klamath Basin includes conserving oak woodlands and riparian habitats.
Our own Intermountain Bird Observatory (IBO) began with a focus on banding south bound raptors on Lucky Peak. IBO has expanded to now include long-billed curlews, Anna’s hummingbirds, short-eared owls, and northern goshawks. IBO has always had a healthy dose of education woven into their research programs. Check out their website (https://www.boisestate.edu/ibo/) for opportunities to learn, visit, and contribute.
What I have especially valued over the years is that all of these organizations not only work toward achieving their own goals, but they are willing to share time, energy, and ideas with the bird conservation community for the greater good of all species. My high school guidance counselor encouraged me to become a chemical engineer, due to my strength in chemistry and math. But for me, it was always birds. This path has proven to be full of good fellow travelers.