yellow-headed parrot

The yellow-headed Amazon parrot is a popular pet and an excellent talker. 

 Daniel S. Katz

Most people are surprised when I talk about something I saw on TikTok. As a 73-year-old white male, I should be spending my entertainment time watching old videos of Pink Floyd, Creedence Clearwater, Moody Blues, Buffalo Springfield, and Cream. I should be ranting about the sorry state of today’s entertainment while yelling at kids to get off of my lawn. I almost never do that.

TikTok is a huge creative world. I’m blown away by what people can think of and make happen. I hope we can find a way to continue to let the ideas flow, amid political concerns. But I admit I’m only interested in a tiny fraction of the TikTok universe. Animals doing funny or endearing things, political opinion (in part), artistic creation, the preparation of food (in part), the power of weather, and all things birds.

Sulphur-crested Cockatoo

Sulfur-crested cockatoos are highly intelligent and can learn to talk, but they can be demanding pets.
Gray parrot

Gray parrots are the best at talking.
rose-ringed parakeets

Rose-ringed parakeets, which go by several different names, are high on the list of talking birds.

You can reach Terry Rich at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

