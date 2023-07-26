Most people are surprised when I talk about something I saw on TikTok. As a 73-year-old white male, I should be spending my entertainment time watching old videos of Pink Floyd, Creedence Clearwater, Moody Blues, Buffalo Springfield, and Cream. I should be ranting about the sorry state of today’s entertainment while yelling at kids to get off of my lawn. I almost never do that.
TikTok is a huge creative world. I’m blown away by what people can think of and make happen. I hope we can find a way to continue to let the ideas flow, amid political concerns. But I admit I’m only interested in a tiny fraction of the TikTok universe. Animals doing funny or endearing things, political opinion (in part), artistic creation, the preparation of food (in part), the power of weather, and all things birds.
The bird content ranges from stunningly beautiful videos of birds flying or displaying that are almost impossible to believe, to pet crows and magpies goofing off in someone’s house, to graphic displays of predation (if you are a small hawk, don’t attack a chicken if there are other chickens around!), to nest box cams, to talking.
The TikTok talking stars are gray parrots, sulphur-crested cockatoos, the cockatiel, various other species of parrots, the European starling, and a few species of magpies, crows and ravens. Maybe I just haven’t stumbled on it yet, but I’m surprised I haven’t come across more mynas. I suppose I could search for such content, but I don’t want to make this into a job. The wonderful thing about TikTok is that it brings things your way, and you can take them or leave them. I like this approach as a general principle in life.
My favorite talking bird on TikTok is a gray parrot. I’ll let you find this bird, if you don’t know it, but it immediately gets after the cat in the house when the cat starts to “meow” a bit too much. The parrot responds with, “Zip it,” “Shut up,” and a number of spicier commands.
Many bird species — among those species that can learn their vocals — are adapted to imitating sounds they hear from significant sources. In the wild, these sources will most often be parents and neighbors. This is evolution 101. Learn the basics of what your species does, survive, and maybe prosper.
In captivity, significant sources are no longer the species’ own kind but rather include the people who house, feed and protect them. Birds will mimic sounds (words) you say, especially if you say those words over and over and include food rewards. They will also imitate your pets. There are some excellent barking cockatoos out there.
There is another cockatoo who has been trained to go into a rage when the owner stomps on some stuff on the floor. The bird is all in, appearing to be genuinely outraged at the stuff.
While it’s super funny, I don’t like to think about the training that went into it. Consumers of TikTok content have no idea how much time and effort went into creating these brief videos.
The question is, are any of those birds aware of the words they’re saying, or are they just imitating sounds to get a biscuit? My personal opinion is that we have been underestimating the brain power, comprehension, empathy, familial affection and innate sentience of animals, basically, forever. We have struggled to even admit the humanness of our own kind, be they slightly different from our idea of “normal,” never mind the millions of other species.
So, what is known about “talking birds?” Are they just mimicking sounds, or do they get a bit of what they’re “saying?”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The best person to ask first is Dr. Irene Pepperberg of Harvard, who’s been studying animal cognition since the late ‘70s. Her favorite group is parrots, and her most famous parrot was a gray parrot named Alex.
Her research on many gray parrots showed they can solve various cognitive tasks and acquire and use English speech in ways that resemble those of 5-year-old humans. These parrots can identify colors and understand the concepts of same/different, size and shape. Alex could distinguish numbers up to six and demonstrated his ability to grasp the concept of none. Remember, humans didn’t formalize the meaning of “0” until around 3 B.C. And Seinfeld didn’t come up with the episode, “It’s About Nothing,” until 1992. So, it’s not totally obvious.
Many years ago, one of our sons realized he could make money by flipping various items. One of the purchases he made, in addition to a litter of six puppies of some large breed, was a gray parrot. I don’t recall that we were consulted on this idea, although he and the parrot would be living in our house, at least for a while.
The parrot arrived in a gorgeous 6-foot tall, floor-standing wrought-iron cage. The bird wasn’t talking right away, but it would respond to a variety of whistles I offered when I came down the stairs in the morning. It would imitate my whistle as long as I didn’t peek around the corner and look at it. In those cases, it would stare at me with obvious suspicion.
After researching ways to get this bird to imitate human talk, I learned that this is a long road. You need to develop a close relationship with these birds, give them frequent, if not constant, attention, and then hope for the best. This is not my style, although I’m open to the possibility once I pass age 95 and can’t leave the house. My wife and dog can give their opinions on this long-term contingency plan in Letters to the Editor.
If you’d like to start down this road, there is a lot of advice out there. The best talkers are No. 1, gray parrot, also known as African grey parrot. Second is the budgerigar, although I have yet to see this species performing on TikTok. Third is the “Amazon parrot.” This is actually a group of 32 species in the genus Amazona. Check out the yellow-headed parrot.
Next up is the rose-ringed parakeet, which goes by several different names. Others include the monk parakeet, the stunning eclectus parrot, various cockatoos and a few species of macaws. Many of these species have suffered huge population declines because people have trapped them for the cage bird trade (= talking parrot trade). Their brain power and beauty has worked against them in a world dominated by humans.
Many species in the parrot families can live 40-60 years in captivity. So, this is a long-term enterprise. If you do want a talking bird, be sure to get one from an ethical source and put your travel plans on indefinite hold.
For my future bird, I will name him Vince. He will specialize in cussing out the Minnesota Vikings. Now that I think about it, I can hardly wait!