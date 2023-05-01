About a year ago, I introduced a new community science program – Swallows and Bridges – to help educate Treasure Valley citizens about the conservation of aerial insectivores. Due to a number of different factors, we didn’t quite get liftoff in 2022. But we’re ready now.
You can help, so please keep reading. Aerial insectivores are species that eat primarily by flying around and catching insects in their mouths. Many species of bats are in this group, but I’ll be talking about birds. Aerial insectivore birds in Idaho include swifts (four species), nightjars (two species), flycatchers (22 species), and swallows (seven species).
Most of these species have declining populations because of the wholesale decline of insects around the world. That decline is estimated at 32% since the 1970s across North America. Insects are declining for a variety of reasons, but the use of pesticides is high on the list of villains. I cringe every time I see a “pest control” company in my neighborhood spraying chemicals from a large tank on lawns and around houses. Don’t do it. Check out more environmentally friendly solutions. Those include providing habitat for birds who eat insects and adding better insects to your yard (ladybugs and mantids) who eat worse insects.
The use of chemicals in agriculture is another massive problem, not only for insect populations but for human health. As crop pests increase their resistance through evolution, we keep cranking up the poison level. It’s an arms race with frightening end points. But that’s a monster problem we won’t solve here.
Leaving swifts, nightjars and flycatchers for another time, I want to zoom in on swallows. In fact, I want to zoom in on two swallows – the barn swallow and the cliff swallow. Both of these swallows nest under bridges in Ada County. Hence the title of our project – Swallows and Bridges – coordinated by the Idaho Bird Conservation Partnership.
Thanks to the Ada County Highway Department, we learned there are 831 bridges and “large culverts” in Ada County. And they gave me a file of the locations of each of these that can be viewed in Google Earth. The idea is to visit each one of these bridges after the swallows return this spring and document which species and how many individual birds use each site. These visits can be made by anyone.
Here's where you come in. With 831 sites, we need help from people around the valley to check these bridges and culverts. This can include something as simple as a single visit, to tell us what swallows you found and how many. You probably already know about bridges in your neighborhood. These might be quite small. I have two bridges in my neighborhood that host barn swallows, and they both span a small canal. One bridge has a single barn swallow pair and the other three or four.
You are free to visit your bridges as often as you like. You can also visit other bridges you may cross from time to time, for whatever reason. The more visits, the better. Data will be used to contribute to the large-scale understanding of these species.
The other main goal is to present facts about these swallows and aerial insectivores via educational plaques on the bridges. We will convey suggestions on what people can do in their daily lives to make the lives of these birds better. Those include: 1) reduce or eliminate the use of pesticides in your yard, 2) plant native flowering and fruiting species and 3) replace bluegrass lawns – a biological desert for most species – with native species.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The idea of increasing the number of insects may put some people off. But most of the insects gobbled up by swallows are invisible in our daily lives. And these birds also get some mosquitos, flies and gnats that might annoy us from time to time.
Let’s take a closer look at our two swallows. There are 86 species of swallows on the planet, but few are more beautiful than our barn swallow. This is the most common and widely distributed swallow in the world. Our birds leave in winter to spend the non-breeding season from central Mexico to the tip of South America.
They begin to return in the middle of March but don’t hit peak numbers until about the middle of May. There is a further increase once young are out of the nests and joining the adults flying around and sitting on wires. That peak occurs in the third week of August. Birds start to leave our area around the first of September and are completely gone by the middle of October.
Unlike barn swallows, cliff swallows occur only in the Western Hemisphere. They winter over a good portion of western and central South America. Cliff swallows arrive and peak on about the same schedule as barn swallows, but they don’t show the same late summer peak. They clear out by the first of October.
For our purposes, it doesn’t matter when you visit bridges to count swallows. Even if you are very early or very late in the season, a count of zero birds is useful. “Nothing is something” in the world of science. We will try to get multiple counts in the window when the most birds are around – from the middle of May to the middle of August.
Because both species build mud nests attached to and under bridges and culverts, we do not expect you to try to count nests. In fact, we don’t want you even trying because we don’t want to harass nesting birds. We’ll just be looking for a count of birds sitting and flying around. This can be quite challenging where there are large numbers of birds swirling in the sky. But following eBird guidance, we will do the best we can.
If you are interested in counting swallows at one or more bridges in Ada County, please drop a note with the location of bridge(s) or culvert(s) you have in mind to swallowsandbridges@gmail.com. We will give you the simple Google Form that we’ll use to report birds and the official name of the bridge or culvert Ada County has assigned.
For now, we are just talking Ada County. But if this goes well, there’s no reason we can’t expand to surrounding counties. And states. Please join us!