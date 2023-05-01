Support Local Journalism


About a year ago, I introduced a new community science program – Swallows and Bridges – to help educate Treasure Valley citizens about the conservation of aerial insectivores. Due to a number of different factors, we didn’t quite get liftoff in 2022. But we’re ready now.

You can help, so please keep reading. Aerial insectivores are species that eat primarily by flying around and catching insects in their mouths. Many species of bats are in this group, but I’ll be talking about birds. Aerial insectivore birds in Idaho include swifts (four species), nightjars (two species), flycatchers (22 species), and swallows (seven species).

You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com or send the requested information to swallowsandbridges@gmail.com

