Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


From its headwaters in eastern Idaho and Wyoming, the upper tributaries of the Snake River boast some of the best fishing on the planet. The situation is much different downriver and across the state to the Oregon border. The once-mighty river dwindles to a trickle in places. Hot and full of pollution from agriculture and other industries, the river is plagued by algae outbreaks, killing fish and prompting warnings for humans and their pets to stay out of the water. The Snake River has defined much of the history in the region, and through “Stories of the Snake,” we bring to light the adventures and economic, historical, and cultural values this mighty river has provided for generations, and why stronger protections are needed to keep it this way.

Much of the east Idaho community’s identity has been developed through the love of fishing the river that flows right through their backyard. To better understand this relationship between people and place, I met with a passionate stream ecology student at Idaho State University to hear about his experiences and observations on the Snake River. Born and raised in Pocatello, Carson King spent much of his childhood, adolescence, and now early adult life exploring the abundant fishing opportunities on the Snake River.

Load comments