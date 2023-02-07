Support Local Journalism


From its headwaters in eastern Idaho and Wyoming, the upper tributaries of the Snake River boast some of the best fishing on the planet. The situation is much different downriver and across the state to the Oregon border. The once-mighty river dwindles to a trickle in places. Hot and full of pollution from agriculture and other industries, the river is plagued by algae outbreaks, killing fish and prompting warnings for humans and their pets to stay out of the water. The Snake River has defined much of the history in the region, and through “Stories of the Snake,” we bring to light the adventures and economic, historical, and cultural values this mighty river has provided for generations, and why stronger protections are needed to keep it this way.

For this final installment of ‘Stories of the Snake’, we interviewed Claudeo Broncho, a fish and wildlife policy representative for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and an enrolled Tribal member. Claudeo has worked on fish and wildlife issues for the Tribe for over 30 years and has a wealth of knowledge about the Tribe’s relationship to the Snake both past and present.

