A few weeks ago, we sprang ahead. Yes, that is a word, although it sure sounds weird.
My wife suggested I write a column on how this time change affects birds. I laughed, assuming she was joking about how birds are quietly cursing having to get up earlier. What she actually meant was writing about how the change in human activity might affect birds. Oh …
The first point is that different species respond to human behaviors in different ways and to different degrees. Some species are attracted to what we do – house finches, Cooper’s hawks, and common ravens, for example. And other species really don’t like us. That’s a much longer list, and includes greater sage-grouse, golden eagles, and dusky flycatchers. Even species who benefit from human activities will fly away if we get too close.
Turning on lights an hour earlier, letting the dog out, starting our cars, and driving to work all have direct effects. I imagine owls heading to cover a bit earlier, crows being roused from their sleep, and house finches anticipating an earlier replenishing of sunflower seeds on their feeders.
We know birds get up early. The Breeding Bird Survey (BBS), a program for counting North America’s birds each spring, starts ½ hour before sunrise. That’s so we can tally the “early birds.” Yes, there really are early birds. There are also late birds and in-between birds.
Early birds include the common nighthawk. BBS data show the highest count of nighthawks is right at ½ hour before sunrise. Even 5 minutes later, when BBS counters like me are at our second (out of 50) stops ½ mile farther down the road, numbers have already declined. This steep decline continues so that by the time the sun is peeking over the horizon, most nighthawks have gone to roost.
I always wonder what the count would be one hour before sunrise or two hours before sunrise. So far, I haven’t wondered enough to get up yet that much earlier. That project is on my “to-do” list.
A good example of a late bird, a type never celebrated in our aphorisms about worms, is the turkey vulture. Those same BBS data show that turkey vultures are almost never seen ½ hour before sunrise. They don’t start to move around until the sun is well up in the sky and thermals are forming. As the morning progresses, we find more and more vultures. Even when the BBS count is over, roughly 4½ hours after the starting time, the number of turkey vultures is still increasing.
I always wonder how many vultures there’d be one or two or three hours after the end of the count. But by then, I’m ready to head home to recoup some of the sleep I lost counting nighthawks. That project also is safely on my “to-do” list where it may never be disturbed.
I should point out that these differences have nothing to do with the actual number of nighthawks or vultures out there. It’s all about their detectability. It’s about when they are active, moving or singing or both. Specialized monitoring programs, such as those for greater sage-grouse, are designed to count the species at an optimum time of day and year.
An excellent example of an in-between species is the house finch. House finch detections are essentially the same from before sunrise to late morning. If someone wanted to design a monitoring program just for house finches, we could all sleep in and go count them after coffee.
We also know birds are sensitive to more subtle things than the morning routines of humans. You don’t need to fire up a RAM diesel at 6:30 a.m. to get their attention. Yes, that truck does wake up the entire human neighborhood (thanks a lot). But many bird species are much more sensitive.
For example, we know bright colors on people are bad news for birds. Emerging from the house with a belly full of waffles in a gray hoody is much less startling to the neighborhood robins than emerging in a white jacket. A red-and-white striped t-shirt would be about the worst thing you could wear out on the trail unless you just don’t want to be disturbed by wildlife.
Many bird species are strongly influenced by photoperiod – the length of the day. As days get longer, as they have been since before Christmas, it’s a massive signal to the living world that spring is coming. For many bird species, it also means it’s time to find a territory, find a mate, build a nest, and all the rest of it.
Of course, birds have no knowledge of, and certainly no interest in, how humans perceive time. Although we can’t get too deep into their heads yet, they are probably good examples of, Be Here Now. It seems unlikely they have much of a notion of the past or the future. But I wouldn’t bet my life on it as animals continue to surprise us with their capacity to perceive, learn, and show emotion. Many shooters kill animals for fun. I don’t think they can begin to appreciate the capacity of the little lives they are snuffing out.
We also know some bird species have an enormous capacity to remember things in another major dimension – space. All those acorn woodpeckers, pinyon jays, and Clark’s nutcrackers storing acorns or other nuts may not think about the future the way we do, but they can keep track of their food for that future. Although it’s almost impossible to evaluate in the field the exact number of food items they can remember, some controlled experiments are telling.
Pinyon jays, for example, do not use odor, site-marking, or rules, to find their stashed food. Rather, they use landmarks and the sun compass (using the position of the sun and their sense of time). In experiments with Woodhouse's scrub-jay, Mexican jay, pinyon jay, and Clark's nutcracker, pinyon jays and nutcrackers significantly outperformed the other two jays. The point is at least some birds have a very good sense of space.
We’ve put AI to a variety of uses, including creating art that is frequently interesting and often surprising (if rarely “good”). We’ve used it to write banal term papers that will be forgotten in less time than the computers took to write them. Maybe this is a good place to employ what I think is the undeniable power of AI. Do birds care about daylight savings time? It’s a good headline. If you can code this, let me know!