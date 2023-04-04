Support Local Journalism


A few weeks ago, we sprang ahead. Yes, that is a word, although it sure sounds weird.

My wife suggested I write a column on how this time change affects birds. I laughed, assuming she was joking about how birds are quietly cursing having to get up earlier. What she actually meant was writing about how the change in human activity might affect birds. Oh …

You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com

