In the first burst of 60-degree days last week, the unseasonably warm weather was like a major tease — my pointer, Huck, whined incessantly, yearning to go for a mountain run, and I couldn’t resist blowing off work early to ride some of my favorite trails in the Boise foothills.
On Tuesday, I rode from Camelsback Park to Kestrel, climbed the whale-like ridge to Crestline, grinded up the Sidewinder grade, and ran into a bunch of my biking/skiing buddies on top. Everyone was grinning ear to ear. High fives all around. OMG, is it NICE to be out here!
And then on Thursday, March 5, Ridge to Rivers gave the green light to hiking/riding/running low- to mid-elevation trails in the footies, while encouraging us all to avoid muddy trails on north and west slopes and shady corners. Even though the trails are open in a general sense, remember to stay off the trails after rain storms in the coming weeks/months.
Check on the R2R Facebook page for the latest information on trail conditions.
In hopes of knocking out the cobwebs in your legs, I’m recommending five mountain bike rides that might do the trick. They’re all best to visit in the springtime – four classic rides in the Boise foothills and one classic in the Owyhee Canyonlands.
I’ll list the rides in order of difficulty, with the easiest ones to come first. But remember that everything pretty much goes directly uphill in the Boise Foothills, often in the first mile. We’ll start with some moderate climbs and build from there. As always, mountain bikers should strive to be a good trail ambassador and yield to other trail users on the trail. Uphill traffic has the right of way.
1. Military Reserve to Shane’s Summit — I used to call this ride “Jumpin’ Jeepers Figure 8 Loop” when the police firing range was located in Military Reserve. But it’s gone now! Yay! Now the loudest sound you’ll hear out there is a coyote sounding off in the hills.
Distance: 6.75 miles. Difficulty: moderate. Elevation: 1,000 vertical feet. Travel time: 45 minutes — 1.5 hours.
Start at the Military Reserve trailhead by Fort Boise. Ride the Mountain Cove singletrack No. 22C along Freestone Creek and warm up on a flat grade cruising through the grass and sagebrush. Climb Ridgecrest No. 20 to the top of the ridge at a junction with Central Ridge Trail No. 22. Turn left, climb Central Ridge for about a mile to the junction with Shane’s Trail, No. 26A.
Go left on Shane’s, then right at the Three Bears junction, to reach Shane’s Summit. Take a breather, then descend on Shane’s going east toward Rocky Canyon, and go right to complete the Shane’s lollipop loop.
Enjoy a curvy fun descent on the GS-like turns on Bucktail back to Central Ridge.
Return the way you came or take Central Ridge all the way down the ridge, that’s a fun descent!
2. Polecat Gulch Loop — Located in the northwest Boise Foothills, Polecat is a fun and moderate singletrack ride that courses through tall sagebrush and bitterbrush. Every once in a while, you might see an albino mule deer out there. (Caution: this trail takes longer to dry out after rain storms in the shady corners; watch the R2R report.)
Distance: 5 miles. Difficulty: moderate. Elevation gain: 812 vertical feet. Travel time: 45 minutes — 1.25 hours.
Start at the trailhead on the north end of N. Collister. Ride up Polecat Gulch trail No. 81 about a quarter of a mile to a left-hand turn on the main loop trail. Climb a 300-foot grade to the crest of the finger-ridge system overlooking Polecat Gulch. Hang a left on the main loop trail and follow No. 81 around the perimeter of the Polecat Trail system. Be sure to take a hard right when you approach the Cartwright Road trailhead to stay on the lollipop loop. Great views ahead when you’re riding parallel to Cartwright on a steep hillside that’s often full of arrowleaf balsomroot when they’re in bloom.
3. Crestline-Hulls Loop — This is a Boise Foothills classic. I recommend riding it counter-clockwise, so you can ride downhill on Hulls Gulch, which has a number of fun little rock obstacles to thread. The scenic trail runs right along the creek. It’s also fun to ride it in reverse order to climb Hulls and create a more strenuous workout. Be sure to yield to hikers and runners on the trail.
Distance: 7.25 miles. Difficulty: moderate with strenuous sections. Elevation gain: 868 vertical feet. Travel time: 1 — 1.5 hours.
Start in the east side of Camelsback Park. Take Red Fox No. 36 by the sandhill where kids play and climb a short hill. Go north on the dirt singletrack for a quarter of a mile, then turn right for an optional tour of Chickadee Ridge (short climb to the top). Follow Red Fox about 1 mile where it crosses Eighth Street. Pick up Kestrel Trail No. 39A in the trailhead parking lot by the Foothills Learning Center and climb Kestrel about 1 mile to Crestline (moderate climb). Turn left on Crestline and follow that about 2.5 miles to a junction with Hulls Gulch Trail. Go left and descend Hulls several miles back to the trailhead. Take your time and enjoy the ride!
4. Hulls-Crestline-Sidewinder Loop — This is another Boise Foothills classic. The ride is identical to Crestline-Hulls Loop, but by adding the climb to Sidewinder Summit, the ride becomes a 10.5 mile adventure, and a total 1,600 vertical feet of climbing.
Follow directions for the Crestline-Hulls ride. When you’re cruising uphill on Crestline, turn right on Sidewinder Trail No. 24, and climb Sidewinder to the top. Descend to Hulls on Trail No. 4 or descend on Sidewinder, Red Cliffs and Owl’s Roost back to Camelsback.
5. Wilson Creek NW Passage ride — Owyhee Canyonlands – Wilson Creek is a favorite springtime ride for mountain bikers in Boise and Nampa in particular. That’s because it’s nearly all singletrack trail, weaving through several different gulches and canyons in the Owyhee Front, before dropping into scenic Reynolds Creek canyon, a great lunch spot with red cliffs.
The Wilson Creek BLM trailhead is south of Nampa on Idaho 45 and Idaho 78. After crossing the Snake River, turn right and head for Marsing. The Wilson Creek road will be on the left in several miles from that fork. You’ll drive by a cattle feedlot on the way to the trailhead.
It’s best to ride Wilson Creek with someone who’s done the loop because of all the trail junctions. Blow-by-blow directions can be found in my blog, Stueby’s Outdoor Journal, and in my guidebook, The Owyhee Canyonlands: An Outdoor Adventure Guide.
Here’s the link to the March 7, 2013 blog post with detailed directions.