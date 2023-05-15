Support Local Journalism


One of my themes over the years has been to show how many ways there are to be a bird. They vary enormously in size. Wings, beaks, and feet have different shapes among species. Songs range from simple, one-syllable notes to almost endlessly variable and creative melodies. Yet each species succeeds in its own way.

We can say the same thing about nests. Some species build no nests – many nightjars just lay their two eggs on the ground. At the other extreme, weavers literally weave elaborate structures with blades of grass or other vegetation fibers. Yet others, such as the bowerbirds, not only build complex structures but also decorate the entrances with colored items found in the local environment.

