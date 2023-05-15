One of my themes over the years has been to show how many ways there are to be a bird. They vary enormously in size. Wings, beaks, and feet have different shapes among species. Songs range from simple, one-syllable notes to almost endlessly variable and creative melodies. Yet each species succeeds in its own way.
We can say the same thing about nests. Some species build no nests – many nightjars just lay their two eggs on the ground. At the other extreme, weavers literally weave elaborate structures with blades of grass or other vegetation fibers. Yet others, such as the bowerbirds, not only build complex structures but also decorate the entrances with colored items found in the local environment.
Leaving the Old-World weavers, bowerbirds, and other exotic groups for another time, let’s look at the variety of nests built by our own Idaho birds. We can start with a group I’ve already mentioned – the nightjars. We have two species – the common nighthawk and the common poorwill.
Birds of the World describes the nest construction process of the nighthawk as, “none.” True. I have seen eggs laid on top of a boulder along the Little Wood River. The female had selected a little low spot on top of the rock where the eggs would not roll off. I’ve also found eggs laid directly on the ground, where the incubating female (usually) must tolerate ferocious heat at ground level in July and August. The common poorwill goes a little further, sometimes scraping a slight hollow in the dirt or leaf litter.
Only slightly more complex is the “nest” of the prairie falcon. Females scrape dirt and pebbles around the nest site just enough to form a shallow bowl. Peregrine falcons do something similar, pulling in material that might include bones or other parts of prey items from a previous year. Some of these simple sites have been used, at least periodically, over decades. The nice thing about a rock nest site, a ledge, or small cave, is that it is indestructible. It may also be safe from terrestrial predators such as raccoons and snakes because they simply can’t access the spot.
Perhaps the next level up in complexity is the cavity nester. These include, for example, woodpeckers, chickadees, European starlings, bluebirds, nuthatches, and another falcon, the American kestrel. Cavity or hole nesters use cavities in trees, cliffs, rock piles, buildings, or other structures in the environment. They will also use nest boxes we build.
Among these species, we can divide them further into primary and secondary cavity nesters. The former create holes by chiseling wood out of a tree or a hole in your cedar siding, for example. The latter, such as chickadees and nuthatches, don’t have the beak to excavate their own holes and so must rely on holes created by the primary group or find natural cavities.
Similar to cavity nesters are burrow nesters. Belted kingfishers, burrowing owls, and bank swallows are the most familiar burrow nesters around southwestern Idaho. Burrowing owls will also use little caves in rockpiles along the edges of fields and pastures, so they qualify as both cavity and burrow nesters.
We are used to the idea of putting out nest boxes for screech-owls, kestrels, bluebirds, and a few other species. But you can also put out artificial burrows. These have been especially useful in the study and conservation of burrowing owls. Artificial burrows are typically made of PVC pipe with the nest chamber consisting of a plastic bucket or something similar. Then, the nest can be readily accessed to check on eggs and band young birds. I have found stories about artificial kingfisher burrows, but I have no direct experience with those.
The most common type of nests are platforms and cup nests. The star of platform nests around here is the osprey. We have many such nests along the Boise River, being built by osprey on structures built just for them and on signs, ballpark light towers, bridges, and power poles. Red-tailed hawks also make large piles of sticks, and if you venture out into the boondocks you can find even larger stick piles built by golden eagles. Bald eagles, common ravens, great horned owls, Cooper’s hawks, and several other species use some type of platform.
Most species of smaller birds who are not cavity nesters build the stereotypical cup nest. The American robin builds a stout cup nest with a large quantity of mud which holds grass and other fibers in place. Many sparrows, warblers, flycatchers, and other smaller species build cup nests mostly of grass stems, with bits of feathers, lichens, leaves, and other materials.
Species who nest on the ground – western meadowlarks, vesper sparrows, and horned larks, for example – build cup nests right on the ground surface. These nests can be incredibly difficult to find because they are well hidden from above. Researchers must patiently observe the behavior of adults to figure out where a nest is.
One of the most obvious nests to locate is that of the Bullock’s oriole. Like Old World weavers, they weave a hanging pouch for their eggs typically well up in a tree. The problem is you can’t typically see these nests until winter when the leaves have dropped. During the nesting season, these nests are often as well hidden as those of any ground nester. Again, patiently watching adult orioles carry food to nestlings is the best way to figure out where the pendant nest is.
Finally, robins aren’t the only species that enjoy carrying mud in their mouths. Barn and cliff swallows build nests completely of mud. These structures are really little cavities. The other species of swallows in Idaho are cavity or burrow nesters. Because they can stick their nests to almost any surface, barn and cliff swallows have made most human structures potential nesting areas. As we see, they are particularly fond of bridges where their nest sites are about as safe as any you can imagine.
But even the wimpy little platform nest of the mourning dove requires some effort. Why not just skip all that stick and mud carrying and simply lay your eggs in the nest of some other species? Heck, while you’re at it, why not let those other birds raise your young as well? Feeding growing young is a pain! Next time, we’ll ask the brown-headed cowbird about that strategy.
