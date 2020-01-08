What if you don’t like skiing but you’d like to get up in the mountains and get some exercise — have you ever thought about snowshoeing? The good deal about snowshoeing is you don’t have to pay an exorbitant ski lift and ski rental fees. Just grab your shoes and head out.
After big game hunting is over to some degree, a lot of outdoor activities come to a screeching halt. (Yes I know, there’s cougar and waterfowl hunting.) What’s a guy to do? Duh — go snowshoeing, of course. It’s a good time to get out and see the mountains while they’re covered with snow.
You have a lot of options. You can throw in a call and do a little varmint hunting or you can invite a group of friends to go on a hike and throw in a coffee pot and build a fire and heat up some hot chocolate and roast marshmallows, or you can just go on a hike to get some exercise.
One year, three of us couples went and had a blast. If someone toots out, no big deal. Just stop, build a fire and kick back and let them rest up. You’re not on a hardcore elk hunt and you don’t have to pack a lot of water to make a pot of coffee or hot chocolate — just throw some snow in with the water you have.
Snowshoeing has been around for hundreds of years. In the old days it was how the trappers and people up north got around other than with dog sleds. They didn’t have snowmobiles. Katy bought me my first pair nearly 35 years ago. Back then all that you had were rawhide shoes. I still think that they’re the coolest. They make long narrow ones that are called trail shoes and for hiking in the brush they have short fatter ones called bearclaws.
Now, nearly all that I see for sell are the aluminum framed ones with plastic netting. Like I say though, I still think the rawhide ones are the coolest. The nice thing is, you can rent a pair so you can test out different models before you spend your hard-earned money on a pair that you might not be happy with.
Who snowshoes? Ha, that’s like asking who runs. You see old people, skinny people, fat people and then fanatics like Katy that has run marathons.
The same is true with snowshoers. I was at a management/survival type deal in Colorado once and one of the instructors competed in snowshoeing competitions. Gee, he averaged better times per mile than I could do on flat ground in tennis shoes.
What’s not to like about it? You get out of the valley and away from the inversions. You’re up high in a winter wonderland where the air is crisp and clean and the scenery is absolutely beautiful. The sky is the limit on what you do. A lot of people hike in and rent a yurt.
On one trip, I got back to our rigs and the bottoms of my old-school rawhide snowshoes gave out literally right when I got to the truck. Talk about perfect timing. The whole bottom had rotted out. I love the old school rawhide snowshoes but it would cost more to repair them than it would to buy a new set so I bought some of the new aluminum ones. They do seem to be lighter and cost less. I just got a pair made by Northern Lites that I’m going to be testing. That is ... if I can get them back from my youngest daughter! (If anyone knows where I can get my old ones repaired, let me know.)
So like I said above, there are different styles available according to what your activities are going to be. In the woods you’ll want the shorter bear claw type. For out in the prairies you want to look at the longer thinner ones. Some of the advanced models have a brace that pops up under your arch to provide support when climbing hills.
The bindings will be somewhat like what they use for cross country skiing. Your foot can tilt up as you walk. On my old rawhide ones I had stout rubber bindings that I stuck my toe in and it pressed against the back of my heel. Now I believe most of them strap on your feet.
You will probably find it helpful to use a pair of ski poles to keep your balance. Especially if you’re snowshoeing in the mountains where you’ll encounter uneven surfaces.
So why set around and whine? Grab a pair of snowshoes and hit the snow. It’s a good excuse to get outdoors and it may just help you lose a couple of those unwanted pounds.