I divide my year into four seasons – skiing, birding, camping, and football.

We’re in skiing season right now (December through February), and I fight off all attempts by others to have me do something else over those three months. Now, I don’t ski for 90 days straight. But I want to be able to. I wish to be free to go any morning to get untracked snow when the rope drops at Pioneer Lodge.

Terry

