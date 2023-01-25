I divide my year into four seasons – skiing, birding, camping, and football.
We’re in skiing season right now (December through February), and I fight off all attempts by others to have me do something else over those three months. Now, I don’t ski for 90 days straight. But I want to be able to. I wish to be free to go any morning to get untracked snow when the rope drops at Pioneer Lodge.
I also don’t ski any groomed runs because they’re boring. Turn, turn, turn … It’s a great song, written by Pete Seeger but made famous by The Byrds (RIP David Crosby), but a dull enterprise. The woods are way more fun. Dodging tree trunks and ramping over downed logs will definitely get the adrenaline flowing. Plus, there’s a better chance of coming upon birds when you’re not in the midst of other humans. And although I listen to music 100% of the time while I’m driving, I never listen while skiing. It would block the chance to hear some chirp, peep, or tweet.
So, I’m out there for the thrill and the birds all the time. The truth is, despite all this preparation and readiness, I only see one species routinely while skiing. I’ll give you a few seconds to guess which one. Time’s up – common raven. Common birds can be scoffed at by birders because we are almost always looking for the rare and unexpected species. Birding is a treasure hunt. But it pays off to watch and enjoy common birds too. I love all the American robins hitting our mountain ash tree and junipers right now. I look them over carefully – all very nice, with surprising variety.
The ravens at Bogus Basin are truly amazing birds. Not only do they survive in the high mountains all winter, but they also seem to thrive. This winter there have been more than usual. I’ve seen a dozen or more on a few different occasions. But even on the leanest days, there will be two. This species almost always occurs in pairs or groups.
But ravens don’t just sit around watching for Pringles to be dropped from lifts. They soar, dive, and swoop over the trees, seeming to delight in simply flying around with friends and family. Blizzards don’t put them off. In fact, high winds and blowing snow just make the flying more fun. I am truly amazed at the joy they obviously take in zooming around. If there is reincarnation, common raven would be on my short list.
Another species I see from time to time is the dusky grouse. Unlike ravens, this grouse usually shows up alone, walking along the edge of a road or parking lot, where the snow is scraped off and they can find gravel and maybe some seeds. The bird in the accompanying photo was cruising the patio at Simplot Lodge where it was identified by some as a “fat pigeon.”
Dusky grouse are famously tame, which has earned them the colloquial name, along with a few other grouse species of, “fool’s hen.” I have only twice flushed them out of a tree while skiing the woods on the back side. Both exploded off a low branch in a doug fir. And, yes, they both startled the *&#! out of me!
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
The dusky grouse has an interesting history. It and its close cousin, the sooty grouse, were originally identified by Lewis and Clark as distinct species in the 1800s. A few decades later, taxonomists combined them into a single species – the blue grouse. In 2006, they were split back into the originally described species. Because their displays, plumages, vocalizations, and genetics all differ, I doubt they will be combined again.
A bird I have seen only once in 30 years at Bogus is the great gray owl. I’m cheating a bit with this sighting because I was not skiing when I saw it. I was driving back down the mountain at night and had one fly in front of my car a couple of miles below the main lodge. This is another very tame species. They will perch patiently, often in open view, while the inevitable slew of photographers get their shots. Because they are so unflappable and so big, I think I’d see them if they were around.
Another great find in the mountains in winter is the pileated woodpecker. I’ve seen them three times this winter. I assume it’s the same bird or maybe a pair – but that is very unusual. They, too, are rare any time of the year around Bogus Basin. I’ve never seen one while skiing before. The Birds of Idaho Field Checklist classifies them as “uncommon or local” residents in southwestern Idaho. That’s way too generous. They’re hard to come by.
Next up is the Bohemian waxwing. In winter, they occur in flocks of dozens of birds when I’ve seen them in the mountains. They occur in our valleys in winter as well, often mixed in with the much more common cedar waxwing. Although they look very similar, the Bohemian waxwing is larger and heavier (1.6-2.4 ounces) than the cedar (1.1 ounces). That may not sound like much, but a 45% to 118% difference in weight is pretty obvious once you get a bit familiar with them. See my column of May 12, 2021, for more on “the silkiest birds.”
It’s hard for me not to call almost every bird, “one of my favorite species.” But I really mean it when I talk about pine grosbeaks. I’ve only seen them a few times while skiing, always near the bottom of the Pine Creek chair lift. Like waxwings, they also occur in flocks in winter, typically swarming over a shrub still loaded with fruit. These birds don’t come into our southwestern valleys very often. They are also classified as “uncommon or local” in southwestern Idaho, but as with the pileated woodpecker, that is a great overestimation of their commonness. Note that pine grosbeaks also occur across the boreal forest of the Old World.
As with red crossbills, the males tend to garner the most interest due to the red hues in their plumages. Great. But it’s the subtle yellow-orange on the females of both species that is unexpectedly beautiful.
One of the great things about birding is you can do it almost anywhere and almost anytime. When you’re deep inside some human construction – a restaurant, cassino, the DC Metro, or a jet, for example – you’re out of luck. But otherwise, you can always look and listen for birds. Even in a theater, you can listen for the birds in the background of movies. Hollywood almost always gets it wrong (hey Hollywood, call me) even when all the cars, store fronts, costumes, and dialogue are right on.
Skiing is by far my favorite outdoor sport. The adrenaline/endorphin rush while shooshing through the trees is amazing. But even that can be made better by something as simple as a common raven playing in the wind overhead. Toss in some pine grosbeaks, and, heck, it doesn’t get much better.