Deer photo

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is feeding deer and elk in the state's Southeast Region where deep snow is stressing the herds. Wildlife managers fear overeager shed hunters may further stress the animals.

 Photo provided by the Lewiston Tribune courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

A bill that authorizes the Idaho Fish and Game Commission to regulate shed hunting was introduced recently in the Idaho Senate.

If the legislation passes, the commission would be able to set seasons for the collection of antlers shed by deer, elk, moose and pronghorn. The popular pastime, which can be lucrative for those who sell their finds, is unregulated today. Some hunters and wildlife managers fear some early season shed hunting practices, before animals have left winter range, can negatively affect wildlife. That is the case this year, with deep snow in the state’s Southeast Region taking a toll on deer and elk.

