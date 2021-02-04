The annual snow goose spectacle at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will not occur this spring, as the wetlands that attract the birds are without water due to construction.
Snow goose watchers can still view the birds 5 miles south of the WMA, at Fish and Game’s Roswell Marsh Wildlife Habitat Area.
Upwards of 60,000 snow geese, white-fronted geese and other waterfowl take a weeks-long break in the area each year before continuing their northern migration to Canada, Alaska and even Siberia.
To reach Roswell Marsh, go 5 miles south then west from Parma on Highway 18 through the community of Roswell. Turn south on Pebble Lane and travel a short distance to the Roswell parking lot overlooking a large wetland. The wetland area itself is closed to public entry. Please obey all closure postings and use extra caution if slowing down or stopping along Highway 18 or Pebble Lane.
The temporary displacement of snow geese at Fort Boise WMA will pay big dividends for all waterfowl species in the future. Nearly 400 acres of wetland habitat are being enhanced, with major earthwork scheduled to begin Feb. 9 and continue until April. The construction site is closed to public entry for the duration of the project, and visitors travelling along Old Fort Boise Road should use caution as there will be heavy truck traffic in the area.
For more information regarding the Fort Boise WMA Habitat Improvement Project, or snow goose viewing opportunities at Roswell Marsh WHA, please contact the Fort Boise WMA office at 208-722-5888.