BOISE — As winter draws to a close, so does the popular off-leash program for dogs in two city of Boise parks, the city announced in a press release.
Starting Sunday, dog owners will be asked to once again leash their dogs in Ann Morrison Park (1000 S. Americana Blvd.) and at Optimist Youth Sports Complex (9889 W. Hill Road Parkway).
The seasonal off-leash program will begin again in November when sports leagues wrap up at both sites.
The off-leash program is intended to help prevent long-term damage to parks, and to address public health and safety concerns caused by geese, according to the city.
During the busy spring and summer seasons, the city offers a variety of locations for dogs to play off-leash. Learn more on the city's website, cityofboise.org, and click on "Parks."
Volunteers are needed to help Boise Parks and Rec pick up dog waste from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 21. Sign-ups for the “Scoop the Poop” event are available here.