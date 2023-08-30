As a kid in the ‘50s, one of the most depressing things in the world was turning on the TV on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon and finding golf. In those days, we got four channels in black and white via our rabbit ears. One of those channels was public TV, so let’s call it three channels. On those afternoons, I had to face the reality that cartoons were long over, and I had no friends available for riding bikes or playing catch. The quiet, muttering male voices describing a hopelessly slow and boring game just sealed my doom.
To this day, my golf game consists of miniature golf played on trips here and there. Oh, and also hitting found golf balls as far into the woods as we could with real baseball bats — Louisville Sluggers made out of wood. Not sure if that counts.
After many decades, I’ve come to appreciate the skill in golf. I now enjoy watching a few minutes on a slow weekend afternoon when cartoons are over, and I have no friends to play with. The first thing I do is not check the leaderboard, but rather listen for birds in the background. Based on what I hear, I try to figure out where that PGA golf tournament is.
I haven’t gathered any data (yet), so let me give you my impressions. The most common bird singing in the background of the PGA is the northern cardinal. That’s due to three factors. First, many golf courses are in the eastern U.S., where cardinals are common. Second, this bird has a loud, whistled song that carries well across those bucolic landscapes. And third, they obviously know where the microphones are and perch near them, easily overwhelming the tedious whisper of golf commentators.
I believe the second most common species is the blue jay. These, too, are common in the East and Southeast and have a loud, distinctive call. Plus, they typically cavort in flocks, unlike the northern cardinal, and so launch many calls as they pass by a given tee, fairway or green.
Next up is the tufted titmouse. This is another common species in eastern North America, and, like the northern cardinal, has a loud, whistled call. Its “peter peter peter” is an easy one to remember and identify. Like the ruby-crowned kinglet, it punches above its weight.
Fourth is the American robin. Here’s another widespread bird with a whistled song that is punched out with a lot of volume. Robins obviously love lawns during the nesting season, and so golf courses should be heaven on earth. But I don’t see nearly as many robins on golf course lawns as I hear. I suspect the application of pesticides keeps those soils relatively sterile, and so they probably don’t harbor many earthworms, beetles or other bugs.
Earlier this summer, I tuned in to some random tournament and was surprised to hear a bunch of red-winged blackbirds. They weren’t just singing their “oak-a-lee” songs but producing various calls with great enthusiasm. This indicated some parts of the course were next to a cattail marsh where red-wings were breeding. After I followed the match for a while, I realized red-wings were everywhere. That was the Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.
On an even more memorable day, I heard many familiar calls, but they were so out of context it took a minute for my brain to figure out where it was. They were great kiskadees and social flycatchers, species never found at The Masters or U.S. Open. It turns out the tournament was the Mexico Open at Vidanta, played at Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. I’ve birded that part of Mexico several times, and I was suddenly seized with a strong urge to return.
Back in the USA, many other species “appear” in the background of tournaments. These include northern mockingbirds, Carolina wrens, chipping sparrows, common grackles, red-bellied woodpeckers, northern flickers and others. Courses near a coastline often have various species of gulls in the acoustic distance.
Over the years, there have been a variety of national and local initiatives seeking to marry golf course objectives and natural resource objectives. Golf courses are, after all, large green spaces, often in the midst of highly urbanized landscapes. But as I hinted above, the need to maintain all that perfect grass requires massive inputs of herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers. And vast amounts of noise — mowers, weed whackers, leaf blowers and people.
In doing some research for this column, I was surprised to find an article titled “Attracting Birds to Golf Courses,” published in 1921 (!) in the Bulletin of the Green Section of the United States Golf Association. I found the following statement to be on the mark.
“National, state, cooperative, and private bird refuges are numerous and growing more so yearly. Individual bird protectionists are legion and their organizations for the cause are large and powerful. Golf clubs, a class of organizations broadly interested in the out-of-doors, including its animal inhabitants, and alive to esthetic considerations, can ill withhold their support from a movement so well-established and meritorious.” I would only argue that our bird organizations are not especially powerful. For current goals and programs of the USGA, check out their website at https://www.usga.org/course-care/about-the-green-section.html.
My favorite “bird on a golf course” is not something I heard on TV, but rather one I saw on YouTube. It’s a video of a red-legged seriema on a golf course somewhere in Brazil. The bird runs over and picks up a ball, runs to the paved cart path nearby and then slams the ball into the walk. This makes the ball bounce wildly. The bird almost hits itself, jumps crazily, runs around, and then does it again. Hilarious! Check it out.
Watchers speculated the bird thought the ball was an egg and was trying to break it. Others suggested it was simply playing. There are more videos of young seriemas at the St. Louis Zoo playing with whiffle balls. At least one bird did the same thing — raised the ball in its beak and then slammed it onto the ground.
Although I think there’s a good chance these birds were playing, we know seriemas sometimes kill their prey, often small mammals or reptiles, by slamming them on the ground. It’s not unusual to see many types of birds bashing caterpillars and insects against branches to kill them before swallowing. I’m sure seriemas are capable of both eating and playing.
I can’t help but think back about 15 million years to when “Terror Birds” were roaming Argentina about 15 million years ago in the same places we have seriemas today. The largest was the Kelenken, a bird about 10 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds. They were apex predators. I think a few of those running around would really spice up the game of golf. As a kid in the ‘50s, I’d have been eager for cartoons to be over so I could sit on the couch and watch. We would not only find out which golfers can really focus, it would put some life into the commentary.