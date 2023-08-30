Support Local Journalism


As a kid in the ‘50s, one of the most depressing things in the world was turning on the TV on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon and finding golf. In those days, we got four channels in black and white via our rabbit ears. One of those channels was public TV, so let’s call it three channels. On those afternoons, I had to face the reality that cartoons were long over, and I had no friends available for riding bikes or playing catch. The quiet, muttering male voices describing a hopelessly slow and boring game just sealed my doom.

To this day, my golf game consists of miniature golf played on trips here and there. Oh, and also hitting found golf balls as far into the woods as we could with real baseball bats — Louisville Sluggers made out of wood. Not sure if that counts.

northern cardinal

The most common bird heard singing in the background of golf tournament broadcasts is probably the northern cardinal.
Blue jay

Blue jays are common in the East and Southeast and have a loud, distinctive call.
tufted titmouse

The tufted titmouse is another bird that seems to frequent golf courses. 
great kiskadee

Great kiskadees were overhead on a broadcast of the Mexico Open at Vidanta, played at Nuevo Vallarta.
red-legged seriema

There’s a great “bird on a golf course” video on YouTube starring a red-legged seriema somewhere in Brazil.

You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

