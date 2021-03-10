The view of the rimrock walls going down to the Snake River in Hells Canyon is always breathtaking, no matter how many times you see it.
You’ll see the canyon walls and rock outcroppings in the distance while driving over the summit on the Deer Creek Road between White Bird and Pittsburgh Landing. It’s definitely a stop for a selfie.
Pittsburgh Landing on the Snake River, located along the Oregon-Idaho border, is one of the earliest places to camp or backpack in Hells Canyon and worth the four-plus-hour drive from Treasure Valley. I’ve experienced T-shirt and shorts weather in March in the canyon because of the low elevation.
Pittsburgh Campground, a U.S. Forest Service campground at the bottom of the canyon, is a great base camp and jumping off point for hiking the Snake River Trail south to Kirkwood Ranch, exploring Native American rock art, wildlife and wildflower photo opportunities, hanging out fishing or bushwhacking north along the river. It is located in Hells Canyon National Recreation Area and the gateway to the 213,906-acre Hells Canyon Wilderness area.
The campground has 28 sites, toilets and paved roads, but no drinking water. The fee is $8 a night.
Exploring Hells Canyon, North America’s deepest river gorge, can be daunting, but the Pittsburgh Landing area makes it a lot easier.
Getting there: Head 150 miles north on Idaho 55 and then U.S 95 to Riggins. From Riggins, keep traveling north on U.S 95 for about 27 miles to Old Highway 95 at mile marker 222 (sign indicates Pittsburg Landing and Hammer Creek Recreation Site). Turn left on Old Highway 95 and go about a mile to the bridge crossing the Salmon River. Cross the bridge and turn left on the Deer Creek Road (also known as Forest Road 493). It’s 17.5 miles to the campground.
The road is maintained through winter because it’s a school bus route. It’s steep and windy and there are icy spots in the shade. Watch the weather before planning a trip.
This early season scenic drive and campout shows you how Hells Canyon looks like a giant slice in the earth. It’s impressive.