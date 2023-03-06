Zimowsky column 3.8

The three islands in “Three Island Crossing” can be seen from a bluff across the Snake River from the state park.

 Pete Zimowsky / For the Idaho Press

We’re all getting the spring itch to go camping even though Idaho’s mountains are buried under tons of snow and March winds are piercing right through snow parkas.

But one of the great things about Idaho is its varied elevations and there are some places for comfortable late-winter camping.

