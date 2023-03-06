We’re all getting the spring itch to go camping even though Idaho’s mountains are buried under tons of snow and March winds are piercing right through snow parkas.
But one of the great things about Idaho is its varied elevations and there are some places for comfortable late-winter camping.
My favorite for bird watching, brushing up on Oregon Trail history, and just strolling around is Three Island State Park at Glenns Ferry, about 75 miles southeast of The Treasure Valley.
The area, where Oregon Trail travelers crossed the river, is one of the earliest places to camp in the southern part of the state. The park’s Oregon Trail History Center is fascinating for kids with exhibits showing how pioneers came across southern Idaho and crossed the Snake River at Glenns Ferry. There’s a bridge nearby to the south side of the Snake River where you can see the three islands from a bluff. It’s really neat.
The park is on the banks of the Snake River where there’s an opportunity to see a wide variety of waterfowl and shorebirds. I love seeing pelicans when they are around in the spring.
The park can be an excellent day trip from the valley but if you want to do a shake-down camping trip, the winter camping season goes through March 15 with campsites and electrical hookups available on a first-come, first-served basis. It’s ideal for RV camping.
If that’s a little too hard-core for you, the park also has cabins available. The peak season starts March 16 with reservations.