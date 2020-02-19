The Boise River never loses its popularity for fishing, even in winter.
Maybe that’s because the water is lower, it’s easier to define holes, riffles and runs, it’s a lot easier to wade, and there aren’t as many anglers around.
“It’s fishing excellent,” says John Wolter of Anglers Fly Shop in Boise. Wolter sees trout habitat improving in the river because of good flows over the years.
“The difference in the last couple of years is just how much water has come down the system,” he says, “creating new holes and cleaning the gravel.”
Although trout habitat may be improving, the river doesn’t get any easier to fish. Boise River trout can be finicky with all the stuff that is thrown at them from anglers.
Fly rodders are always trying to figure out better ways to catch fish and Wolter says there’s a new method of nymph fishing that is gaining in popularity and producing results.
It’s a European style of fishing that some call euro-nymphing.
Newer tungsten-beaded flies are being used and some are being tied on jig hooks. The weight of the tungsten gets the fly down quickly.
Popular patterns are the Frenchie, Hot Spot Hare’s Ear and Spanish Bullet.
What also helps the fishing is that the river is continually stocked in winter. This week it is getting 720 trout in the section from Glenwood Bridge upstream and 720 fish below Glenwood.