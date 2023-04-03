Zimowsky

This photo was taken in a drier year. Many desert roads have creek crossings. Standing water on desert roads could be deeper than you think. Scout ahead. It’s a wet spring.

It’s a soupy mess. That’s the way a wildlife biologist described the high desert of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.

If you’re itching to get out exploring the sagebrush and canyons backcountry, spring is about two to three weeks behind because of an abundant snowpack and late-season winter weather. It has continued to snow and rain. If you drive on roads and trails, it will cause ruts and erosion and soil damage that doesn’t recover.

