It’s a soupy mess. That’s the way a wildlife biologist described the high desert of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
If you’re itching to get out exploring the sagebrush and canyons backcountry, spring is about two to three weeks behind because of an abundant snowpack and late-season winter weather. It has continued to snow and rain. If you drive on roads and trails, it will cause ruts and erosion and soil damage that doesn’t recover.
Snow drifts, mud and standing water remain on a lot of dirt and gravel roads. And to say that Owyhee gumbo, a recipe of fragile soils and moisture that turns to slop, is super soupy and sticky is an understatement. Snowpack in the Owyhees has ranged from 110 to 130 percent of normal.
We’ve been going out in March and early April during past drought years and really got used to getting into remote areas that weren’t accessible in “normal” snow years. I use quote marks because what is normal anymore?
For example, in normal snow years, it isn’t recommended to drive the Owyhee National Backcountry Byway from Grandview, Idaho, to Jordan Valley, Ore., until at least mid-May.
We’ve been exploring the high desert in spring for decades, but this year wildlife biologists and range folks are saying conditions are the worst they’ve seen in more than 19 years. Typical Jeep and ATV routes are pretty bad.
Get a lot of Owyhee mud on your rig and it will turn to cement before you get back to town.
Before heading out into the desert backcountry this spring, check out conditions and watch the weather, and wait for roads to dry out.