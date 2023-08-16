...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Weiser
River. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
One of my best moose shots was in Lamar Valley in Yellowstone National Park one winter. Of course, I shot this photo with a 500 mm lens. It’s a little unnerving to be on snowshoes and see a moose or wolf, but what an incredible experience.
It’s hot but time to think about snow and wildlife — winter in Yellowstone National Park.
The Yellowstone Forever Institute has announced its winter schedule of seminars and other activities, and you’d wish you could attend all of them.
The calm setting of Yellowstone in the winter is magical and field seminars put on by the Yellowstone Forever Institute includes wolves, photography and the night sky, just to name a few. Costs range around $1,000.
The activities are held in Gardiner, Montana, or the Lamar Buffalo Ranch. My wife and I attended a talk at Lamar Buffalo Ranch one winter. What a place. A short distance from the snow-laden ranch, we saw coyotes, wolves, moose and elk.
Here’s a partial list of activities and seminars to whet your appetite:
Birding in Winter Wonderland, Dec. 12-14.
New Year’s in Lamar, Dec. 29-Jan. 1.
Ice Age Yellowstone: Tales of Winter Survival and Early Humans, Jan. 13-16.
Thinking like a raven, Jan. 18-21.
Advanced Winter Wildlife Photography, Jan. 21-25.
Skiing under Yellowstone’s Wolf Moon, Jan. 23-26.
Yellowstone’s Galactic Night Sky: A Photography Workshop, Feb. 9-11.
Lamar Valley Wolf week, six sessions starting Feb. 12.
Yellowstone Winterscape Photography, Feb. 23-25.
Yellowstone is truly magical in winter, whether you just visit on your own or take a seminar. Plan now for an incredible snow adventure.