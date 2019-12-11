Light powder flies up over your sunglasses with each silky Telemark turn on a snow-packed cinder cone.
Hold it. Back up a second. Tele skiing? Cinder cone?
Yes. Cross-country skiing at Idaho’s Craters of the Moon National Monument is probably one of the most unique skiing adventures in the country.
The black and white terrain, which stretches across the open slopes of cinder cones, seems like an endless landscape with miles of cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.
The national monument, located 180 miles east of the Treasure Valley, is open throughout the winter and park staff have already started grooming the Winter Trail to Devils Orchard. It’s a 4-mile round trip. The trail is being groomed weekly.
Craters is already smothered in 18 to 20 inches of snow and a place to put on your skiing bucket list this winter.
The drive from the Valley is 3 to 4 hours depending on the weather. For overnight accommodations, think about the nearby Sun Valley area.
The monument’s Robert Limbert Visitor Center is open daily except for Christmas Day and New Years Day. For details, see: nps.gov/crmo.
Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at pete@getoutdoorsnorthwest.com.