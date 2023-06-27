Vast, vast and vast! The high-desert landscape at Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in northern Nevada goes on forever — 50 miles and more in one direction over remote horizons.
The 572,896-acre refuge, often overlooked because of its remoteness, is a backcountry trip that makes you appreciate one of the last reasonably intact examples of a sagebrush steppe ecosystem in the Great Basin.
It protects habitat for pronghorns, sage grouse, mule deer, migratory birds, pygmy rabbits, desert fish and a wide range of rare plants.
Start at the refuge headquarters and get more information. Camp at rustic Virgin Valley Warm Springs and Campground with amenities like tables, fire pits, outhouses, drinking water and a warm pool and shower. It was built in the 1930s by the CCC.
Then plan on traveling the vast network of backcountry gravel roads in what is considered a solitude seekers dream.
There are pay-to-dig opal mines nearby to get the kids interested in geology. Once they find black fire opal — Nevada’s state gemstone — they’ll be rock hounds for life.
Driving the roads, you’ll see wide-open rolling valleys, desert ridges and broad table flats with cliffs. Elevations range from 4,200 feet to 7,294. If you are more adventurous and self sufficient, you can camp in the outback. This is truly a backcountry trip for off-the-grid adventurers.
I’ve passed the highway going to the refuge many times and always wondered. Last week I discovered one of the most vast places in the U.S.
Getting there from the Treasure Valley will take seven hours or more, depending on photo stops. All pavement: Head south from Marsing on U.S. 95 past McDermitt to Nevada 140 and turn northwest. Turn west again at Denio Junction and look for the refuge turnoff on the south side of the highway. Alternate routes are available on good gravel roads via Fields, Oregon and the Whitehorse Ranch Road.
The long drive is worth it because you’ll find so much solitude.