Vast, vast and vast! The high-desert landscape at Sheldon National Wildlife Refuge in northern Nevada goes on forever — 50 miles and more in one direction over remote horizons.

The 572,896-acre refuge, often overlooked because of its remoteness, is a backcountry trip that makes you appreciate one of the last reasonably intact examples of a sagebrush steppe ecosystem in the Great Basin.

