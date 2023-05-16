The flow of the Boise River is very high and that’s a good thing.
Before dams were built on the river, spring flows naturally scoured the river and nearby channels like Nature’s giant Brillo pad.
Rivers need high flows in spring to scrub silt off gravel bars where fish spawn and insects live between the pebbles and small rocks.
Algae, slime and other organic matter is cleaned off rocks, banks and the bottom of the river and side channels. Meadows and flood plains are recharged with water and the aquifer gets a well needed revitalization.
Sand is swept downstream and churns around in eddies rebuilding beaches. High and swift water and wind also spread seeds from cottonwoods trees, rejuvenating the riparian brushy river corridor.
As water overflows its banks, it creates small flooded puddles, ponds and sloughs, adding to habitat for waterfowl and other critters.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
In salmon and steelhead rivers, high flows flush young anadromous fish downstream to the ocean in spring, where they spend time and return back to Idaho’s spawning grounds years later.
High flows from the Boise River help the journey of baby salmon and steelhead downriver in the Snake and Columbia.
The Snake River, too, could use a good cleaning out with high flows.
If you’ve ever tried to operate a jet boat on parts of the Snake River in southwest Idaho, you’ve had to untangle river weed from your prop or jet.
While high flows are curtailing recreation (it’s very dangerous to float the river and for children and pets along its banks), the flows are Nature’s Brillo pad cleansing and rejuvenating an important ecosystem.