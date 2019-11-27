We’re all familiar with the big Butterball turkeys that land on Thanksgiving tables, but roaming throughout the mountains and river bottoms of Idaho are wary wild turkeys, a success story in conservation.
They can be found all across the state from Bear River to the Boise Foothills to the Clearwater River drainage.
While wild turkeys taste good and provide good hunting, they are nowhere near the size of farmed birds that we have in grocery stores this time of the year. Wild birds also have a slightly gamey taste and more dark meat.
They’re lean and one bird would not cut it for a big Thanksgiving gathering.
Wild gobblers are not native to Idaho but populations have really taken off. They were first introduced in Idaho near Riggins in 1961. Hundreds of transplants have been conducted since then, with birds from other states and birds relocated from thriving populations within the state, according to Idaho Fish and Game. Today there’s an estimated 30,000 wild turkeys in Idaho.
Three subspecies have been introduced: the Merriam’s, which are native to mountainous woodlands and found in a majority of the state; the Rio Grande, which is native to riparian areas and scrub woodlands and found in places like the Payette, Snake and Weiser river drainages; and the Eastern, native to deciduous forests and found near Dworshak Reservoir.
On this Thanksgiving, let’s be grateful for successful conservation programs, our wildlife and our public lands.