What better way to start the New Year than with a hike or stroll.
With the diversity of Idaho’s trails, elevations and terrain, there are opportunities from a simple stroll on the valley’s greenbelts to a full-blown hike in the foothills.
Here are some of my favorite winter hikes.
A scenic drive and hike to Balanced Rock near Castleford. The iconic rock measures 48 feet wide at the top and only 3 feet, 17 inches at the base. It seems like it’s going to tip over.
A wildlife and birding walk on the Bethine Church Nature Trail along the Boise River. Access the trail near the Cottonwood Apartments in Boise.
The Boise Foothills trails. The Table Rock area is easily accessible off Warm Springs Avenue near the old State Pen or the Warm Springs Golf Course. Find a variety of trails through steep and rocky terrain with great views of the city. (Avoid trails when muddy.)
Messing around (hiking and sliding) on the dunes at Bruneau Sand Dunes State Park, south of Mountain Home. The kids love this.
Running the dogs along the wide-open shoreline of Lucky Peak Reservoir near the dam or at Spring Shores. The contours of the reservoir seem to go on forever.
Bird watching and photography at Lake Lowell near the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge visitor center at Nampa. There’s a variety of waterfowl and raptors.
Start the year off right. Good hiking.