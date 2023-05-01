Payette River

Here’s a view from a rest area at the intersection of the river and U.S. 95 near Payette.

 Pete Zimowsky / For the Idaho Press

The Lower Payette River is a treasure for wildlife watching. The river flows more than 50 miles from Horseshoe Bend to Payette through low farmland valleys with marshes, sloughs and Black Canyon Reservoir providing hide-aways for all kinds of wildlife.

We’ve taken a wildlife-scenic drive on Highway 52 many times, especially in spring, and have been surprised every time we took a peak at the river from the dozens of bridges, pullouts and boat ramps along the way.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net

