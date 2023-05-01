The Lower Payette River is a treasure for wildlife watching. The river flows more than 50 miles from Horseshoe Bend to Payette through low farmland valleys with marshes, sloughs and Black Canyon Reservoir providing hide-aways for all kinds of wildlife.
We’ve taken a wildlife-scenic drive on Highway 52 many times, especially in spring, and have been surprised every time we took a peak at the river from the dozens of bridges, pullouts and boat ramps along the way.
I kind of love standing on river bridges and just watching the water flow by. Maybe a heron will flush from the cottonwoods. A bass or carp may slosh around next to the bank. There’s always a chance to see hawks circling overhead.
I stumbled into a herd of white-tailed deer while strolling along its banks. Naturally, there are plenty of ducks, herons and raptors that call the river their home.
Plan a picnic lunch at one of the boat ramps and scan the skies while munching on a sandwich. A word of caution. Some of the pullouts to the river may be trashy. They need a lot of TLC.
But despite that, the Lower Payette River is a hidden natural gem in Southwest Idaho. Most people don’t know about it, except for duck hunters and hard-core bird watchers who explore the river, and get close up views of the rich natural world.
The Lower Payette River along Highway 52 from Horseshoe Bend to the mouth of the Snake River offers countless miles of birdwatching, photography and short strolls near boat ramps.