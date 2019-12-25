Happy Holidays from the banks of Lucky Peak Reservoir.
It seems that anglers never give up on Lucky Peak Reservoir — rain or shine, snow or wind. There isn’t a winter day that someone won’t be fishing the reservoir, whether trolling in boats with Rapalas or bank fishing with a worm and marshmallow.
Maybe it’s because the reservoir hasn’t frozen over completely in past years and there’s always open water.
Maybe it’s because the reservoir is such a quick fishing hit from the valley, only 7 miles northeast of town off Highway 21.
Or maybe it’s because Idaho Fish and Game, playing Santa, gave a huge gift to anglers by stocking 3,388 rainbow trout in the reservoir on Nov. 26 and 4,995 on Oct. 1.
The reservoir also is stocked with kokanee and fall chinook salmon.
Happy holidays and good fishing.