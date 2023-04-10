Zimowksy 4.12

The author’s drift boat is beached along the Snake River near Hammett. It was a good spot for a picnic and to see bald eagles.

 Pete Zimowsky / For the Idaho Press

Row or paddle quietly on the Snake River. If you’re stealthy and look in tall, brushy trees on the edge of a farm field near Grand View, you might see a barn owl or maybe a great-horned owl. Deer, pelicans, otters or herons might surprise you along the way.

The Snake River is long and wide and flows through marshlands, sagebrush country, agriculture lands and basalt canyons, offering hundreds of miles for wildlife watching in spring.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.

