Row or paddle quietly on the Snake River. If you’re stealthy and look in tall, brushy trees on the edge of a farm field near Grand View, you might see a barn owl or maybe a great-horned owl. Deer, pelicans, otters or herons might surprise you along the way.
The Snake River is long and wide and flows through marshlands, sagebrush country, agriculture lands and basalt canyons, offering hundreds of miles for wildlife watching in spring.
You don’t see much of the river from the freeway, but get down on it and you’ll discover a natural wonderland. It is an official Water Trail through Southwest Idaho and Eastern Oregon - one river; two states; 206 miles.
Before exploring the river here is some grandfatherly advice. It’s a big river with strong currents, large waves, strong eddy lines and depths that range from one foot to 20 feet and deeper. It’s a river for intermediate boaters and good quality life jackets.
OK, with that said, here are some of my favorite floats on the Snake River:
The boat ramp in Glenns Ferry to Three Island State Park and beyond to the Hammett boat ramp or the dirt landing at the Highway 78 bridge. Pelicans, herons and a variety of waterfowl are seen along this stretch.
C.J Strike Dam boat ramp to the Grand View boat ramp. A chance to see owls, herons, hawks and eagles and lots of waterfowl, and maybe even otters.
Swan Falls Dam to Celebration Park. This stretch has whitewater, a few big rollers. A raft is better than a canoe. It’s the best place to see lots of raptors soaring above the cliffs.
Walters Ferry to the boat ramp five miles downstream on the south side of the river along Highway 78. Lots of waterfowl and raptors.
Discover the Snake River. For detailed information on the water trail see: