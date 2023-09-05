The South Fork of the Payette River between Lowman and Grandjean is a magnificent river this time of the year.
Emerald-green pools, golden riffles and rushing whitewater make the river a perfect place for camping, fishing, swimming or just sitting on a large sandbar.
What’s neat is that there are more than a half-dozen dispersed camping areas in the pine bluffs overlooking the river along Highway 21. The campsites, which are free, make great alternatives to developed campgrounds.
The size and accessibility of the sites varies. Some are big enough for large RVs while others are great for tents, pickup campers and camper vans.
These camping areas need TLC. Since there are no outhouses and garbage collection, take along a porta-potty and trash bags.
Don’t rely on digging cat holes for potty breaks. The campsites are well used and there’s no room for more cat holes. You will also be more comfortable with a porta-potty and porta-potty tent. Pack out trash. You’ll probably have to pick up after inconsiderate campers.
There is no drinking water available, so take enough for your campout. Plan to bring your own camp tables and chairs. If you have a campfire, have it in an established fire ring. Be sure to have a shovel and bucket for fire safety.
The Lowman Ranger District (208-259-3361) of the Boise National Forest is trying to manage the dispersed areas so they don’t get overused. There are signs clearly defining which areas are open to camping.
Enjoy the rushing waters of the South Fork of the Payette River as your head hits the pillow at night.