From here, views of Treasure Valley go on and on. What a vantage point in the Boise Foothills. It’s one I haven’t seen in my 48 or more years of exploring the Foothills.
The new Hawkins Range Reserve trails, located off Bogus Basin Road, offer a 5.7-mile trail called Hawkins Loop and .6-mile trail called Harrow Trail.
It’s a unique area of the Foothills that hasn’t been accessible to the public in the past. The 393-acre foothills property is owned by the city of Boise and managed by the Ridge to Rivers Trail System partnership. The property was protected in 2015 with the purchase of land owned by the Hawkins family, the Berry family and other properties owned by the Idaho Humane Society. The Hawkins Loop was made in part through a generous donation in memory of Douglas Harrison Wick, DVM. A commemorative plaque at the interpretive sign says, “Life is like biking, balance is everything. Ride in peace.”
We’re so lucky this area was saved for the public. It is another access point open to hikers, mountain bikers and horse riders as the valley grows in population and outdoors use.
On hot days it’s best to do the trails in the morning because the hillsides are open and lack shade. Fall, spring and early summer are ideal times for the trails. All trail access is closed from November to May to protect critical winter habitat and important wildlife corridors for big game animals.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Dogs are required to remain on-leash on all trails in the reserve from May 1 through June 15 to protect calving elk. Dogs will be allowed off-leash but must be under voice control at all times from June 16 to Oct. 31. A gate is installed at the Hawkins Range Reserve Trailhead that automatically closes from dusk to dawn each day.
The trail was dedicated on May 4, so it’s fairly new access for recreationists.
It’s easy to miss the sign to the trailhead. It’s located about 8 miles up Bogus Basin Road and on the left. It offers a restroom and horse trailer parking.