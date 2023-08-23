Support Local Journalism


From here, views of Treasure Valley go on and on. What a vantage point in the Boise Foothills. It’s one I haven’t seen in my 48 or more years of exploring the Foothills.

The new Hawkins Range Reserve trails, located off Bogus Basin Road, offer a 5.7-mile trail called Hawkins Loop and .6-mile trail called Harrow Trail.

Pete Zimosky has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net

