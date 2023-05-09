Wooden outhouses, like those found in remote, undeveloped camping areas, are fading into the past.
As an outhouse aficionado, I’m talking about the basic old wooden ones, not the modern brick and cement outhouses in today’s U.S. Forest Service campgrounds.
I can’t drive past old outhouses without getting photos. I’ve got an outhouse file containing photos from Hells Canyon to the Main Salmon River to the San Juan Islands of Washington State. One of my favorite outhouses is on the loop drive in Copper Basin in the Pioneer Mountains, east of Sun Valley.
Because they are made of wood, weather is taking its toll and some are just falling apart. Imagine these historic privies under a blanket of snow at 7,000 or 8,000 feet in elevation.
You’ve got to appreciate outhouses. Some of us grew up using an outhouse, and if you go way back, using newspapers or Sear and Roebuck catalogs when TP was at a premium.
There was always the fear of rattlesnakes, spiders and other critters, that as a kid, you thought lived in the outhouse. I still walk up to the door of an outhouse, and open it slowly, expecting the buzz of a snake.
Most outhouses are one holers, but I came across a two holer on a farm in Bear Lake County. Story has it that the family’s kids used to harmonize for the church choir while doing their business together.
Some of the well-preserved, or renovated, outhouses can be found at fire lookouts across the West, where they are needed. They are really attractive and appreciated.
If you’re too young to remember outhouses, basically they were built over a 3- to 6-foot pit.
When the pits became full, most outhouses were moved to another open pit. The full pit was topped off with dirt.
So, if you’re looking for a new outdoors pursuit, start looking for historic outhouses. The architecture of boards, plywood, posts and metal roofs come in all kinds of designs.
And another thing, if they’re still standing, they come in handy when nature calls.