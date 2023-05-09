Support Local Journalism


Wooden outhouses, like those found in remote, undeveloped camping areas, are fading into the past.

As an outhouse aficionado, I’m talking about the basic old wooden ones, not the modern brick and cement outhouses in today’s U.S. Forest Service campgrounds.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net

