It looks boring at first, but the Lydle Gulch Trail in the Lucky Peak Recreation area has miles of hiking along the Oregon Trail, lots of views of basalt cliffs and high desert. Yup, it’s all up that trail.
Lydle Gulch near Lucky Peak Dam looks like just a mass of sagebrush and not very interesting at first glance. But when you lace up the trail shoes or jump on the mountain bike, there are plenty of things to discover.
The trail is popular year-round. It gets plenty of use this time of the year while other trails are snowed in. It is so close to the Treasure Valley that hikers and dog owners make it a weekly visit.
The trail leaves a developed parking lot and heads up a side hill to the south of Lucky Peak Reservoir. Once on top of the plateau there’s an opportunity to explore dirt roads laced from Bonneville Point to the Oregon Trail Recreation Area trailhead back to Highway 21 near Surprise Valley.
The area at the Lydle Gulch Trailhead is maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and there is no fee for hiking. There is a restroom.
The top of the ridge can be great for sunsets. If you look closely you’ll discover a disc golf course hidden in the sagebrush, on a ridge, and in a ravine. It’s a tough course.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Lydle Gulch can be one of the earliest places to see wildflowers in the spring. It’s definitely off-leach dog heaven. And, on hot summer days hikers get in a few torturous miles and then dash across the road to the Lucky Peak swimming area and take a really cold plunge.
Getting there: From the junction of Interstate 84 and Highway 21, travel north on Highway 21 for 6.5 miles to Lucky Peak Dam. Turn right to drive across Lucky Peak Dam and continue straight for .8 miles to Barclay Bay. Turn right towards Lydle Gulch.
Check out this close-in hiking area that will provide a quick trek and other discoveries.