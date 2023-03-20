Zimowsky 3.22

It looks boring at first, but the Lydle Gulch Trail in the Lucky Peak Recreation area has miles of hiking along the Oregon Trail, lots of views of basalt cliffs and high desert. Yup, it’s all up that trail.

 Pete Zimowsky / For the Idaho Press

Lydle Gulch near Lucky Peak Dam looks like just a mass of sagebrush and not very interesting at first glance. But when you lace up the trail shoes or jump on the mountain bike, there are plenty of things to discover.

The trail is popular year-round. It gets plenty of use this time of the year while other trails are snowed in. It is so close to the Treasure Valley that hikers and dog owners make it a weekly visit.

