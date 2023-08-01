...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS...
.Scattered thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon
and extend into the evening. Therefore, a red flag warning has
been issued.
In addition, more storms are expected Wednesday afternoon and
evening, leading to another Red Flag Warning for the Southern
Highlands, Twin Falls BLM, and the Owyhee Mountains.
And finally, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued from Thursday
afternoon through Friday evening for all but the NF districts,
again due to scattered thunderstorms.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE
VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND 646...
...RED FLAG WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR LIGHTNING FOR NORTHERN BOISE
BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM AND BAKER
VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...637 AND
646...
The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday
evening. The Red Flag Warning has been cancelled.
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Up to 50 mph.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Washington’s Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park features petrified wood and ancient drawings on rocks.
Sometimes it pays off to get off the beaten path or just take a different route.
By doing so, my wife and I ended up in Vantage, Wash., and experienced an intriguing lunch break exploring Washington’s Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park overlooking Wanapum Lake on the Columbia River.
We would have never ended up here in a million years, but it turned out to be a unique and fun experience.
Who would have thought there would be a 7,124-acre state park that contains one of the most diverse fossil forests in North America. It’s famous for its rare specimens of a petrified ginkgo tree which were discovered in 1932.
The park’s interpretive center is on a vantage point with views of the Columbia River and outdoor exhibits of petrified wood. You can look for evidence of Ice Age floods carved into the walls of the Columbia River Gorge and then go into the museum that features more than 30 varieties of petrified wood, including the rare ginkgo wood.
The park also features a trailside museum, which was constructed by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s. From there, the Trees of Stone Interpretive Trail winds past more than 20 petrified logs. The 1.25-mile trail includes signs about petrified wood and weaves through petrified logs. A total of 3 miles of hiking trails are available at the site.
Camping with hookups and boat ramps are available at the Wanapum Recreation Area, which is part of the park and offers 27,000 feet of freshwater shoreline on the Wanapum.
Stumbling onto a unique state park way off the beaten path was really cool. Another surprise is that the Ginkgo Petrified Forest is a registered National Natural Landmark.