How can you not be overwhelmed in a winter wonderland with the Sawtooths in front of you and the White Clouds behind you.
That’s why my favorite nordic trek — absolutely, positively, hands down — is exploring the Alturas Lake Ski Trails, off Highway 75 between Ketchum and Stanley.
The majestic, snow-smothered jagged Sawtooths will lure you over every hill and around each bend to perfect vistas.
The area, about 3 ½ hours from Boise, offers an up-close-and-personal view of the Sawtooth Mountains and Wilderness.
The trails are being groomed this winter and the U.S. Forest Service says there’s plenty of snow in the area.
Nordic skiing and snowshoeing is on groomed trails going through rolling timber lands along frozen tributaries of the famed Salmon River.
The trailhead is located at plowed parking along Highway 75, about 21 miles south of Stanley in the Sawtooth Valley.
From the trailhead, it’s a quick ski over the flats into aspen and fir hills and along Alturas Lake Creek toward the lake.
This is definitely a weekend trip whether you stay in the Sun Valley area, Stanley or nearby Smiley Creek Lodge.
The lodge has cabins and a full restaurant and a deli for those on the go.
For more information on the trails, see sawtoothskiclub.com.