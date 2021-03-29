Western ATVers and four-wheel drive enthusiasts have thousands of miles of roads to explore across the high desert of Idaho and Oregon.
Spring is a great time to get out and wander the wide expanses of the sagebrush steppe seeing canyons, wetlands and new horizons.
The weather can be finicky in early spring and it could lead to being axle deep in mud and spending a cold night at elevations of 4,000 feet and higher. You can drive in on a road in the morning when everything’s frozen and then end up stuck because the road surface softened up.
By the way, don’t go off road and cross country, which will result in damaging the bio crust of the desert. Soil crusts reduce or completely eliminate erosion of soil by water and wind that would otherwise be widespread. Biological soil crusts also trap soil moisture, fix nitrogen from the atmosphere, and provide sheltered areas for plants to germinate and grow.
For those reasons, stay on roads. They are rough and will easily test your skills. Breaking the bio crust will result in erosion.
OK, some of my favorite places for exploring back roads: Crowley Road, south of Harper, Oregon; Succor Creek, Leslie Gulch, Jordan Craters and Cow Lakes roads off U.S. 95, south of Marsing; the Whitehorse Ranch Road between U.S. 95 and Fields, Oregon; the Owyhee Uplands Backcountry Byway from Grand View, Idaho, to Jordan Valley Oregon; and the road to Silver City, Idaho, off U.S. 95. Check them out on topo maps or GPS.
Here are some tips from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and me on traveling responsibly in the desert:
- Travel only in areas open to four-wheel drive vehicles and ATVs.
- Stay off dirt roads if they are muddy. There are plenty of good gravel roads in out-of-the-way places.
- If roads soften, go easy on the gas to avoid wheel spin, which can cause rutting.
- Don’t drive around obstacles to avoid widening the road. Back off if necessary.
- Straddle ruts, gullies, and washouts even if they are wider than your vehicle.
- Cross streams only at designated fording points.
- Don’t turn around on narrow roads, steep terrain or unstable ground. Back up until you find a safe place to turn around.
- Stop frequently and scout ahead on foot.
- Comply with all signs and respect barriers. Respect private land.
- Carry first-aid and survival gear for an overnight stay; tell friends and relatives where you are going with an ETA home, and don’t go out if storms are predicted.
Get out and explore roads less traveled.