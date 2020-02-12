If you’ve got an RV, winter can be one of the coolest (no pun intended) times of the year for camping, and RV campgrounds in southern Idaho cater to year-around campers.
It’s a special time of the year. The scenery’s different, it’s really, really quiet, and there are plenty of campsites available.
Idaho Power Company’s Woodhead Park in Hells Canyon can be packed in summer with its 118 RV sites booked. Over a recent weekend, Woodhead only had two sites occupied.
Bruneau Dunes State Park, south of Mountain Home, has 117 units that can be filled on beautiful spring weekends, but only two of the sites were being used on a recent weekday.
Although RVs extend the camping season, special precautions are needed in freezing weather. Most RV campgrounds provide electrical hookups and that’s great to run your RV furnace. I’m a happy camper when my furnace is running.
Water hookups are turned off at individual campsites, so take a 5-gallon jug for cooking and washing water. Often, water can be available at a central restroom or a campground frost-free faucet.
If restrooms are shut for winter, vault toilets are available.
I keep my camper winterized December through February so water lines don’t freeze. That means I dry camp in winter with the water system and holding tank empty and treated with RV antifreeze.
Follow winter specifications for your RV and enjoy cold-weather camping.
One of the best January campouts I’ve ever had was at Woodhead Park on the banks of Brownlee Reservoir. Hiking around the lonely park and watching eagles and other wildlife was an unforgettable experience.
Once camping at Three Island State Park in January, we simply walked over to the Y Knot Winery in Glenns Ferry for dinner. It doesn’t get any better than that.
Some of my favorite RV-campground winter hide-aways are Woodhead Park, and Bruneau Dunes, Three Island and Castle Rocks state parks.
By the way, if you don’t have an RV, some state parks have heated camper cabins. What a way to go in winter.
Get more info online at: parksandrecreation.idaho.gov or idahopower.com.