...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
A tele skier bails off Banner Ridge in pristine snow in the Boise Mountains northeast of Boise. Only leave tracks after a day of skiing and snowshoeing.
There it was, just 20 feet off one of our favorite cross-country ski and snowshoe trails on the Boise Front. Human waste and toilet paper on top of the snow.
Do people think it’s just going to evaporate and disappear?
The snowy backcountry looks so pristine, let’s keep it that way. Practicing Leave No Trace is just as important on a day trip in snow country as it is when camping or backpacking in the backcountry in the summer. Because of the increased use in day-trip areas, it’s even more important.
It’s not that difficult to leave snowy trails better than you found them. Just leave your tracks.
Here are a few tips I’ve thought of over the years with the help of Leave No Trace (LNT.org):
• Human waste. Use the outhouse at the trailhead. If you do have an emergency, head as far as possible off the trail. Dig down a tree well to dirt and chip out a cat hole. Don’t forget a scat trowel. Use the least amount of toilet paper as possible. Burn it, if possible. LNT suggests using a Wag Bag and haul it out. Leave yellow snow as far off the trail as possible and cover it with white snow.
• Dog poop. Scatter it as far off the trail as possible. Use your avalanche shovel or trowel. We had to use a ski pole for dog-poop golf and it wasn’t fun.
• Lunch. Prepare beforehand by repackaging food in reusable containers for trailside picnics. This eliminates litter. Don’t start a fire to cook up lunch along the trail. Use a backpacking stove for cooking.
• Litter. Pack it out. Pick up all food scraps and small litter such as micro-trash. Pack out all trash: yours and others. Burying trash and litter in the snow is totally unacceptable and is ugly after the snow melts.
• Fire. Don’t build a warming or campfire in the middle of the trailhead parking lot. It leaves a mess. It can be fun to have a fire. Use a fire pan or fire blanket to contain ashes and burned wood. Scatter charred wood well away from the parking lot.
• Let nature’s sounds prevail. Keep loud voices and noises to a minimum. Travel in small groups for less distrurbance to others.
• Winter is an especially vulnerable time for animals. Observe wildlife from a distance. Do not follow or approach them.
• It’s a great time for fun in the mountains. Leave them as pristine as possible.