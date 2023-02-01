Backcounrty

A tele skier bails off Banner Ridge in pristine snow in the Boise Mountains northeast of Boise. Only leave tracks after a day of skiing and snowshoeing.

 Pete Zimowsky / For the Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


There it was, just 20 feet off one of our favorite cross-country ski and snowshoe trails on the Boise Front. Human waste and toilet paper on top of the snow.

Do people think it’s just going to evaporate and disappear?

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.

Load comments