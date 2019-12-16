If you’ve done a lot of camping, you’ve seen a lot of different outhouses. Face it, outhouses are an important part of camping.
I’ve become an outhouse aficionado over the years camping most of my life across the West. I’ve seen old wooden, spider-infested outhouses barely standing and immaculately clean SST (Sweet-Smelling Toilets) in most U.S. Forest Service campgrounds.
But my vote for one of the best Forest Service outhouses goes to the ones in Grayback Gulch Campground, along Highway 21, about 37 miles northeast of Treasure Valley.
The log-cabin style design is classic and blends in perfectly with the ponderosa pine forest where the campground is located.
Actually, talking about design, the Forest Service has an “environment image guide” when it comes to matching structures with an area. The design hit the mark in the campground’s stands of beautiful, large ponderosa pines.
The outhouses were installed in 1995 and look like they have weathered time well.
I’m not crazy about the look of the precast concrete outhouses, which are used more often on public lands, but when you need one, you need one.