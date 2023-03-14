Zimowsky beaver cam

Finally, a beaver on camera. The animal was inquisitive about the camera’s infrared light and paused to ponder the the strange object along “its trail.”

 Photo by Pete Zimowsky

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A cottonwood tree was cut down by the chainsaw teeth of a beaver. It looked like a fresh cut.

This was my chance to get a photo of a beaver with my critter cam.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net

Load comments