When I arrived at Lucky Peak Reservoir a week ago today (Wednesday), I was shocked to see the reservoir water level down 10 feet. Normally I launch at Barclay Bay in summer but changed my mind and headed for nearby Turner Gulch. Both ramps are at Lucky Peak Dam.
The week before when I had launched at Barclay Bay, the reservoir was nearly full.
Other boaters were scratching their heads, too, on how fast the water level dropped last week, especially before Labor Day Weekend, a big boating weekend.
So, just a head’s up. Reservoirs are dropping fast and if you’re planning to do some boating over the holiday weekend, plan where you will launch.
At Lucky Peak Reservoir, Turner Gulch and Spring Shores ramps are the best launching areas, usually year-around.
In addition to Lucky Peak Reservoir, water levels have dropped at Arrowrock, Cascade, Anderson Ranch and Deadwood reservoirs, and Lake Lowell.
We had a great boating season, and still have a lot of reservoir boating left into late summer and early fall, but only certain ramps will be available as water drops. Scout where you will launch to avoid hassles.
Here is a link to what boat ramps are available and how water levels are doing: usbr.gov.
Good boating and have a great holiday.