There’s still time to get in some good camping and hiking in the high country and a favorite hangout is remote Bear Valley between Lowman and Stanley.
The area, laced with high-mountain meadows, streams and evergreen forests, is fairly busy in the summer but a perfect place to get away from crowds in the fall as night temperatures drop below freezing.
Several rustic campgrounds are available along Bear Valley Creek and are good jumping off points for hiking, mountain biking and scenic drives to areas like Boundary Creek on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River or up to Deadwood Reservoir.
Bear Valley, Fir Creek, Boundary Creek and Dagger Falls are some of the campgrounds available. There’s plenty of dispersed (non-developed) camping areas around the valley and the Stanley-Landmark Road.
The thing about Bear Valley is that there are old forest roads and footpaths that lead to the boundary of the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. I wonder how many hikers drive past these trails and roads in search of popular trailheads?
If you continue on the Bear Valley Road (or Stanley-Landmark Road), you’ll pass trailheads all the way to Deadwood Summit. The road offers wide-open choices for hiking lesser-used trails and roads.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
When I say cold temperatures discourage many campers, I mean it. We were camped in the area two weeks ago and it was already getting down in the 20s at night.
Be prepared for cold fall temperatures and inclement weather that can show up suddenly. Any hint of snow, get out of the valley and to the nearest pavement.
Bear Valley also gets an influx of hunters and remember to wear “hunter orange” when out hiking.
Enjoy the last days of camping in the high country.
Getting there: On Highway 21 between Lowman and Stanley, look for the turnoff to Forest Road 579, which is east past Banner Summit and the turnoff for Bull Trout Lake.
Turn onto FS Road 579 at Banner Creek/Cape Horn Summit. There is a big parking area. Continue on Road 579 through Bear Valley.