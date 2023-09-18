A hiker follows a game trail across a meadow in Bear Valley near Elk Creek

A hiker follows a game trail across a meadow in Bear Valley near Elk Creek. Undeveloped trails and game trails can be found through the valley near Stanley.

 Photo by Pete Zimowsky

There’s still time to get in some good camping and hiking in the high country and a favorite hangout is remote Bear Valley between Lowman and Stanley.

The area, laced with high-mountain meadows, streams and evergreen forests, is fairly busy in the summer but a perfect place to get away from crowds in the fall as night temperatures drop below freezing.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.

